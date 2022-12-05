Creative Studio Jiksaw to Showcase Rising Stars of Comedy at FACES OF COMEDY

Creative studio Jiksaw have announced the acts featuring in this year's Faces Of Comedy cohort. Inviting selected comics for a photoshoot and new press shots free of charge, Jiksaw hope to shine a light on the most exciting fresh talent from the comedy industry and celebrate 2023's ones-to-watch.

Featuring top talent from 2022 such as British Comedian of the Year and BBC New Comedy Awards Winner Dan Tiernan, Chortle One-To-Watch Lily Phillips, Funny Women Awards 2022 Winner Lorna Rose Treen and So You Think You're Funny? 2022 Winner Joshua Bethania, the invited comics' photographs will be shared across Jiksaw's Instagram (@jiksaw-gram) throughout December. On top of this, the creative team at Jiksaw will also be incorporating comedians from the Faces Of Comedy series into a one-day design challenge on Wednesday 14th December.

The full list of acts featured, and regular updates from the photoshoots, can be found on Jiksaw's Instagram: @jiksaw_gram and below.

Jiksaw's Faces Of Comedy initially began in 2020 as a reaction to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Highlighting acts who had all had public performances derailed by Covid-19, the photo series included up-and-coming talent such as Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee (2022) Emmanuel Sonubi, Funny Women Awards Winner (2019) Laura Smyth and Britain's Got Talent Finalist (2020) Nabil Abdulrashid.

Aemen Sukkar, Director at Jiksaw, comments:

"After the success of our 2020 Faces Of Comedy we wanted to once again showcase the industry's exciting talent and celebrate the biggest names of tomorrow. It's a real treat to meet and work with so many new and very funny comics and has become a highlight of the year in the studio. And this time we're going one step further by flexing our creative muscles in our one day design challenge"

Comedian Rosie Jones, who has worked with Jiksaw this year on her 2023 tour artwork, comments:

"I have worked with the Jiksaw team for several years now and I adore them! I always look forward to the shoot days, they're so fun and joyful and they always manage to capture me at my truest self! Jiksaw really feel like a family, and I hope to work with them for many, many years to come!"

Jiksaw has also worked this year on tour artwork and book promotion for comedian Tom Allen who adds: "The best design company I've worked with. They always go above and beyond - more than that they always understand exactly what I want."

From legends of stand up such as Jack Dee, Sarah Millican, Eddie Izzard and Romesh Ranganathan to family favourites Miranda Hart, Josh Widdicombe, Milton Jones and Jack Whitehall; Jiksaw, a creative studio with comedy at their core, boasts a design and photography portfolio featuring all of the biggest names in the industry. Keep your eyes on their Instagram (@Jiksaw_gram) to see who'll soon be joining the list!

FULL LINE UP FOR 2022 AS FOLLOWS:

Anna Thomas

Dane Buckley

Dan Tiernan

Eddy Hare

Harry Wright

Holly Hall

Horatio Gould

Joshua Bethania

Leah Davis

Lily Phillips

Lorna Rose Treen

Marjolein Robertson

Omar Badawy

Sharlin Jahan

Siblings

Simon David

Tadiwa Mahlunge

Karma Symington