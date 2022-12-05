Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Studio Jiksaw to Showcase Rising Stars of Comedy at FACES OF COMEDY

Featuring top talent from 2022 such as British Comedian of the Year and BBC New Comedy Awards Winner Dan Tiernan, Chortle One-To-Watch Lily Phillips, and more.

Dec. 05, 2022  
Creative Studio Jiksaw to Showcase Rising Stars of Comedy at FACES OF COMEDY

Creative studio Jiksaw have announced the acts featuring in this year's Faces Of Comedy cohort. Inviting selected comics for a photoshoot and new press shots free of charge, Jiksaw hope to shine a light on the most exciting fresh talent from the comedy industry and celebrate 2023's ones-to-watch.

Featuring top talent from 2022 such as British Comedian of the Year and BBC New Comedy Awards Winner Dan Tiernan, Chortle One-To-Watch Lily Phillips, Funny Women Awards 2022 Winner Lorna Rose Treen and So You Think You're Funny? 2022 Winner Joshua Bethania, the invited comics' photographs will be shared across Jiksaw's Instagram (@jiksaw-gram) throughout December. On top of this, the creative team at Jiksaw will also be incorporating comedians from the Faces Of Comedy series into a one-day design challenge on Wednesday 14th December.

The full list of acts featured, and regular updates from the photoshoots, can be found on Jiksaw's Instagram: @jiksaw_gram and below.

Jiksaw's Faces Of Comedy initially began in 2020 as a reaction to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Highlighting acts who had all had public performances derailed by Covid-19, the photo series included up-and-coming talent such as Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee (2022) Emmanuel Sonubi, Funny Women Awards Winner (2019) Laura Smyth and Britain's Got Talent Finalist (2020) Nabil Abdulrashid.

Aemen Sukkar, Director at Jiksaw, comments:

"After the success of our 2020 Faces Of Comedy we wanted to once again showcase the industry's exciting talent and celebrate the biggest names of tomorrow. It's a real treat to meet and work with so many new and very funny comics and has become a highlight of the year in the studio. And this time we're going one step further by flexing our creative muscles in our one day design challenge"

Comedian Rosie Jones, who has worked with Jiksaw this year on her 2023 tour artwork, comments:

"I have worked with the Jiksaw team for several years now and I adore them! I always look forward to the shoot days, they're so fun and joyful and they always manage to capture me at my truest self! Jiksaw really feel like a family, and I hope to work with them for many, many years to come!"

Jiksaw has also worked this year on tour artwork and book promotion for comedian Tom Allen who adds: "The best design company I've worked with. They always go above and beyond - more than that they always understand exactly what I want."

From legends of stand up such as Jack Dee, Sarah Millican, Eddie Izzard and Romesh Ranganathan to family favourites Miranda Hart, Josh Widdicombe, Milton Jones and Jack Whitehall; Jiksaw, a creative studio with comedy at their core, boasts a design and photography portfolio featuring all of the biggest names in the industry. Keep your eyes on their Instagram (@Jiksaw_gram) to see who'll soon be joining the list!

FULL LINE UP FOR 2022 AS FOLLOWS:

Anna Thomas

Dane Buckley

Dan Tiernan

Eddy Hare

Harry Wright

Holly Hall

Horatio Gould

Joshua Bethania

Leah Davis

Lily Phillips

Lorna Rose Treen

Marjolein Robertson

Omar Badawy

Sharlin Jahan

Siblings

Simon David

Tadiwa Mahlunge

Karma Symington



Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Kings Theatre, Glasgow Photo
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Dreaming of a happier life, the beautiful Belle finds herself transported to a cursed castle and held captive by a hideous beast. To her surprise, the castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress. Can Belle see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast’s selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl who has melted his heart?
Review: PETER PAN AND WENDY, Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo
Review: PETER PAN AND WENDY, Pitlochry Festival Theatre
What did our critic think of PETER PAN AND WENDY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre?
Cumbernauld Theatre Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Season Photo
Cumbernauld Theatre Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Season
Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse has announced its 2023 Spring/Summer season, with tickets now on sale for all productions.
Tron Theatre Announces Spring-Summer 2023 Programme Photo
Tron Theatre Announces Spring-Summer 2023 Programme
Tron Theatre has announced its Spring-Summer 2023 programme. Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You


Cumbernauld Theatre Announces Spring/Summer 2023 SeasonCumbernauld Theatre Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Season
November 30, 2022

Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse has announced its 2023 Spring/Summer season, with tickets now on sale for all productions.
Tron Theatre Announces Spring-Summer 2023 ProgrammeTron Theatre Announces Spring-Summer 2023 Programme
November 29, 2022

Tron Theatre has announced its Spring-Summer 2023 programme. Learn more about the lineup here!
BIG BURNS SUPPER Returns in 2023 With New Format and New ActsBIG BURNS SUPPER Returns in 2023 With New Format and New Acts
November 29, 2022

Dumfries's Loreburn Hall throws opens its doors like never before as Big Burns Supper returns in January with a new alternative in-person format for 'Le Haggis', an immersive theatrical party experience featuring a roster of talent and a brand-new soundtrack created by energetic trad folk group Ho-Ro and Dumfries Community Choir.
Scottish Ensemble Announces Concerts By Candlelight Set For DecemberScottish Ensemble Announces Concerts By Candlelight Set For December
November 23, 2022

Scottish Ensemble will perform, surrounded by soft flickering candlelight, in some of Scotland's most atmospheric venues this December, with the return of their annual Concerts by Candlelight tour.
Society of Scottish Artists Celebrates 130 Years With Glimpses Into its Past and FutureSociety of Scottish Artists Celebrates 130 Years With Glimpses Into its Past and Future
November 23, 2022

The Society of Scottish Artists has announced the full programme for the 130th anniversary edition of its renowned Annual Exhibition. A stalwart of the Scottish arts calendar, the SSA's yearly exhibition has long been dedicated to showcasing work from some of the best emerging and established artists in Scotland alongside recent graduates and artists from around the world.
share