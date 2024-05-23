Comedian Dima Watermelon Will Bring His Ukrainian Dream Debut Stand-up Show To Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Like all stand-up comedians, Dima Watermelon has a dream… his dream runs deeper than bringing his debut stand-up hour to Edinburgh Fringe 2024. But he's doing that, too.

Ukrainian Dream is a show that explores the state of the world from Dima's unique perspective. As a Ukrainian citizen, laughter is the best way he can cope with everything that's happening in the world right now.

Dima's comedy is wild, biting and his jokes often have a dark edge. His style was described as ‘deadpan absurdity' by Stewart Lee when he saw Dima's split show From Ukraine With Laughs with Pavlo Voytovych in 2022.

Dima's debut hour is all about following your dreams, the quirks of living in our diverse global society, and the absurdity of existence. Watermelon is his real surname, simply translated into English.

Born and raised in Ukraine, Dima moved to Berlin nine years ago in pursuit of a better life. He immediately started doing stand-up comedy in order not to lose his sense of humour while integrating into German society. After many unsuccessful years attempting to become German, Dima gave up on life. He quit his day job as a software developer and started doing comedy full-time.

Ukrainian Dream is an inspirational comedy show for disturbing times. Expect spicy jokes and ridiculous life stories about world politics, Berlin techno clubs, emigration, online dating, interracial relationships, shark attacks, and more…

Dima Watermelon: Ukrainian Dream advance tickets (£10) are available here.

Dima Watermelon is a 33-year-old Ukrainian residing in Berlin.



Within a few years, Dima established himself as a regular comedian in the Berlin stand-up scene. Over the course of his career, Dima has performed in more than 20 countries, including renowned locations like the Gotham Comedy Club in New York, the Comedy Store London, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Living in three different countries, and visiting over 40, Dima is no longer simply Ukrainian, but not quite European either. Stuck in this absurd cultural limbo, he finds laughter is his best coping mechanism.

Dima produces regular hit comedy shows in Berlin and tours around Europe.

