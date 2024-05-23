Comedian Alex Franklin Returns To Edinburgh Fringe 2024 With Third Stand-up Hour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alex Franklin will return to Underbelly Cowgate with her eagerly anticipated third stand-up hour.

In April 2023, trans girl Alex started HRT. Now she feels the most alive she's ever felt; and she wants to make audiences feel alive too, or die trying.

Alex Franklin's third Fringe show Gurl Code is a ludicrous, musical, chaotic show about her journey to feeling genuine trans joy… and giving people furniture via the tube.

BBC New Comedy Award Nominee 2023 Alex says, “I feel it's been quite a rough few years for trans people. Often when we are talked about in the news, it's negative. I wanted to make something that showcases the happiness that trans people experience when they finally get to embrace their true selves.

“Ultimately, I wanted to make a show that is honest. Despite everything going on in the UK, I'm genuinely really happy right now; I smile at the sunshine, I'm not afraid to look in the mirror anymore, and after 25 years of disassociating, I finally feel like a person. To do a show about myself and not mention any of that would feel like a lie.”

Alex Franklin: Gurl Code is directed / co-devised by Dom Stephens (BBC Radio 4, Spieling The Beans podcast host) and produced by Objectively Funny.

Director Dom Stephens says, “Alex is a once-in-a-generation creative genius. I'm first and foremost a fan, so to help create her most personal show yet has been a distinct honour and an utter delight. I'm so proud of her and what we've built in Gurl Code.”

Producer and Objectively Funny founder, Martin Willis adds, “Alex is a hugely exciting new force in British comedy, her iridescent energy onstage creates laughter in a multitude of ways. Always beaming, brimming and bold! I can't wait for audiences to see this show."

Catch Gurl Code throughout August at Underbelly Cowgate (Delhi Belly) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, advance tickets (£11) are available to book here.

Alex (she/they) is a trans, half-Chinese, quite funny comedian from London, specialising in stand-up, musical comedy, character comedy, overly intricate diagrams, and scuttling around on the ground.

Her previous Edinburgh shows 'Alex Franklin: Dinosaurusesuses' and 'Alex Franklin: I Must Reach The Summit, Please God I Must Reach The Summit' performed to sold out crowds and critical acclaim. She's appeared on BBC Radio 4, Channel 4, and HBO Max.

Alex has performed all over the UK and has been nominated for the BBC New Comedy Award twice (2019, 2023), was a runner-up for the Luke Rollason Memorial Bursary and has been a finalist at the Brighton New Comedy Awards (2021), the Max Turner Prize (2020) and the Chortle Student Comedy Awards (2018).



