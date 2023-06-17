Christine Hayward to Present MEMORIES OF THE EARLY 1950S at Edinburgh Fringe This Year

Christine Hayward is set to take audiences back in time with her one hour solo performance, "Memories of the Early 1950s," debuting at Just the Tonic at The Caves - Just the Spare Room at 1pm on Aug 3-13, 15-27.

Prepare to be transported to a bygone era as the enchanting Christine Hayward takes centre stage with her show, Memories of the Early 1950s. In this captivating production, Hayward masterfully intertwines songs and heartfelt narratives to paint a vivid portrait of daily life during a time when technological marvels were yet to dominate our existence.

Stepping away from the allure of today's modern luxuries, Memories of the Early 1950s offers a rare opportunity to immerse oneself in the simplicity of yesteryears. With rationing still lingering and the splendours of abundance a distant dream, Hayward effortlessly guides her audience through an enchanting journey of humble pleasures and cherished memories.

Drawing inspiration from the era's primary sources of entertainment, namely the radio and cinema, Hayward delves into the world of home-based merriment. Through captivating anecdotes and soul-stirring melodies, she reveals the timeless charm of evenings spent gathered around the piano in the living room, where families shared laughter and cherished connections.

While Memories of the Early 1950s is not a mere costume drama or a music hall extravaganza, it promises an authentic and nostalgic experience that will resonate with all who witness it. Hayward's impeccable artistry, combined with her evocative storytelling and unparalleled vocal prowess, transports audiences to an era where nostalgia reigns supreme.

Christine Hayward's remarkable talent and passion for the early 1950s shine through in this extraordinary production. Her mellifluous voice, infused with the essence of the times, leaves no heart untouched. With her magnetic stage presence and an undeniable ability to captivate, Hayward invites spectators on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the cherished memories of a generation.

For those old enough, "I want to trigger memories," says Hayward. "And even if you're too young to have lived through the early 1950s, you'll hear stories that will make you feel like you were there. And for those who do remember, I hope this show brings back fond memories of simpler times." The show promises to be a delightful and nostalgic hour of entertainment that will appeal to audiences of all ages. Don't miss this chance to step back in time and experience life as it was in post-war Britain.

In keeping with the show's theme of nostalgia and reminiscence, Hayward will appear on stage dressed casually and unpolished, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of a comfortable living room. This is not a costume drama, but rather a genuine and personal portrayal of a bygone era, as if the audience has been invited into Christine's home for an ordinary day.

For the first week of Memories of the Early 1950's Christine will be joined by Accompanist Clive Pollard.

About Christine Hayward

With a wide-ranging repertoire that encompasses songs, poems, readings, humour, and delightful chit chat, Christine Hayward has become a cherished performer for a diverse array of venues and occasions. From clubs and societies to retirement homes, day care centres, after-dinner events, and WI groups, she has enchanted audiences far and wide.

Drawing from her early experiences watching seasoned entertainers, Christine discovered her true calling: to infuse her performances with vibrant characters and foster meaningful audience participation. Her exceptional ability to connect with people on a personal level creates an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance.

What truly sets Hayward apart is her undeniable talent for crafting intimate performances in small venues. It is within these cosy settings that she truly thrives, forging genuine connections and establishing an atmosphere that encourages laughter, engagement, and heartfelt moments. The reward for Hayward lies in the joy she brings to her audiences and the lasting memories she helps create. Whether she's belting out a soulful melody, reciting a heartfelt poem, or regaling the crowd with humorous anecdotes, Hayward's performances are always driven by a single objective: to provide unparalleled entertainment.

About Clive Pollard

London-based Clive Pollard is a distinguished pianist and accompanist renowned for his exceptional musical talent. Trained at the prestigious Royal College of Music and the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest under the guidance of Ferenc Rados, Clive's expertise in piano performance and Lieder accompaniment is unparalleled. Clive's illustrious career includes working as a repetiteur for esteemed institutions such as Pavilion Opera, Icelandic Opera, the Royal Ballet Company, and Northern Ballet Theatre. He has graced the airwaves, enchanting audiences as a regular pianist on BBC Radio 4's "Singing Together." Furthermore, he has shared his expertise as a staff accompanist at the Academie de Musique de Sion in Switzerland and the AIMS International Music School and Dartington International Summer School.

Memories of the Early 1950s." Book your tickets now at Click Here for an unforgettable journey. Join us at Just the Tonic at The Caves - Just the Spare Room, from August 3rd to 13th and 15th to 27th, at 13:00.