Celtic Connections Draws To A Close With A New, Special Event

Celtic Connections, Europe's largest winter music festival, adds a new, special event to its 2021 programme. Broadcast on Tuesday at 7.30pm, the last day of the Festival, Celtic Connections Farewell Concert will look back at some of the Festival highlights from more than 30 concerts broadcast as part of the 2021 programme, alongside some unique moments that have not been previously seen.

World class concerts are available to view online with some of the biggest names on the Scottish music scene and beyond appearing on screens across the world as part of the winter festival. This year's line-up includes Rhiannon Giddens, Julie Fowlis, José González, Karine Polwart, James Grant, Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, Le Vent du Nord and Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue, to name just a few. Each concert is available to global audiences for 7 days after the initial broadcast.

Celtic Connections has created unique digital content from specially commissioned projects and performances filmed across many of Glasgow's much-loved venues. International Artists have also contributed to the eclectic line-up by recording performances remotely.

