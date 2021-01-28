Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celtic Connections Draws To A Close With A New, Special Event

The event will be broadcast on Tuesday at 7.30pm, the last day of the Festival.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Celtic Connections Draws To A Close With A New, Special Event

Celtic Connections, Europe's largest winter music festival, adds a new, special event to its 2021 programme. Broadcast on Tuesday at 7.30pm, the last day of the Festival, Celtic Connections Farewell Concert will look back at some of the Festival highlights from more than 30 concerts broadcast as part of the 2021 programme, alongside some unique moments that have not been previously seen.

World class concerts are available to view online with some of the biggest names on the Scottish music scene and beyond appearing on screens across the world as part of the winter festival. This year's line-up includes Rhiannon Giddens, Julie Fowlis, José González, Karine Polwart, James Grant, Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, Le Vent du Nord and Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue, to name just a few. Each concert is available to global audiences for 7 days after the initial broadcast.

Celtic Connections has created unique digital content from specially commissioned projects and performances filmed across many of Glasgow's much-loved venues. International Artists have also contributed to the eclectic line-up by recording performances remotely.

To browse the full programme visit www.celticconnections.com/whats-on/calendar/


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Break a leg bag
Always A Light T-Shirt
May Break Into Song Onsie

Related Articles View More Scotland Stories   Shows
New Audio-Digital Theatre Platform SOUND STAGE to Premiere Plays From Mark Ravenhill, Roy Photo

New Audio-Digital Theatre Platform SOUND STAGE to Premiere Plays From Mark Ravenhill, Roy Williams and More

Scotlands Best Furniture Makers Explore The Changed Role Of The Home in New Exhibition Photo

Scotland's Best Furniture Makers Explore The Changed Role Of The Home in New Exhibition

The Scottish Gallery Opens Online Exhibition CLOSER TO HOME Photo

The Scottish Gallery Opens Online Exhibition CLOSER TO HOME

Online@theSpaceUK Season 2 Launches Friday Photo

Online@theSpaceUK Season 2 Launches Friday


More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach Presents Perspective Of Gun Violence Survivors In World Debut Of THE REMAINS
  • Creative Cauldron Presents 'Passport to the World of Music' Live Streaming Series
  • Virginia Repertory Theatre Announces Interim Co-Artistic Directors