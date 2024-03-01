Cast Set For the Scottish Tour of SUNSET SONG

Dundee Rep Theatre has revealed the full ensemble cast that will star in their new adaptation of Sunset Song, which will tour stages across Scotland this Spring.

Danielle Jam (Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning, Kidnapped, James IV: Queen of the Fight, Wings Around Dundee) will lead the exciting cast in the role of Chris Guthrie, Scotland’s most beloved and iconic literary heroine. As an alumnus of the Dundee Rep graduate actor scheme – a programme which supports acting graduates in the transition from drama school into the theatre industry – Sunset Songmarks a meaningful return to the Rep stage for Danielle. The award-winning ensemble cast will also include Rori Hawthorn, Murray Fraser, Andy Clark, Annie Louise Ross, Sam Pashby, Naomi Stirrat, and Kirsten Henderson.

This revitalised and reimagined production is brought to life by a leading Scottish creative team. Co-conceived by writer Morna Young (Lost at Sea, The Stamping Ground) and director Finn Den Hertog(The Enemy, Square Go), Sunset Song will also feature new music by Composer Finn Anderson(Islander, A Mother’s Song).

One of Scottish literature’s most enduring classics, Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s powerful coming-of-age tale continues to capture hearts and imaginations across the world. Following the spirited Chris Guthrie as she faces a choice between a hard farming life and a world of learning, her journey to womanhood in the early 20th century sees her face crushing poverty, harrowing family trials, stirring love, and the ever-looming threat of the First World War. With a profound lyrical intensity, Sunset Song tells the story of human resilience in the face of great loss.

Tour Dates

DUNDEE REP THEATRE

Previews Sat 13 – Wed 17 Apr 2024, then runs Thu 18 Apr – Thu 2 May 2023.

Opening Press performance Thu 18 April

BSL interpreted and Captioned performance on Thu 25 Apr 2024 at 7.30pm. Audio Described performance on Thu 02 May 2024 at 7.30pm. Box office: www.dundeerep.co.uk.

HIS MAJESTY’S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

Wed 8 – Sat 11 May 2024.

Audio described and captioned performance on Sat 11 May at 2.30pm

Box office: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

EDEN COURT, INVERNESS

Thu 16 – Sat 18 May 2024.

Box office: www.eden-court.co.uk

ROYAL LYCEUM THEATRE EDINBURGH

Tue 28 May – Sat 8 Jun 2024.

BSL interpreted performance on Wed 05 June at 7.30pm

Audio described performances on 06 June (7.30pm) and 08 June (2.30pm)

Captioned performance on 08 June at 7.30pm

Box office: www.lyceum.org.uk