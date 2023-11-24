Cast Set For THE SYNDICATE at The Theatre Royal, Glasgow in 2024

Max George is set to make his stage acting debut in the world premiere of Kay Mellor's The Syndicate UK Tour. Max is best known as a member of boy band The Wanted, whose hits include All Time Low and Chasing the Sun. His previous acting credits include the role of Clint in smash hit FOX TV show Glee.

Starring alongside Max in Kay Mellor's final stage play will be TV stars Samantha Giles and Brooke Vincent. Samantha, known to millions as Bernice Blackstock in the hugely popular long running soap Emmerdale – plays the role of Denise. Samantha recently exited the soap after 14 years after her character goes on the run to avoid her debt. She will be joined by Brooke Vincent as Amy. Brooke is best known to TV viewers as Sophie Webster in Coronation Street, a role that she played from 2004-2019, and has recently been hosting the Drivetime show for Hits Radio.

Max George, who plays the part of supermarket assistant Jamie, said: “I'm delighted that my stage debut role is in The Syndicate. I'm such a huge fan of Kay's work and it's an honour to be part of this world premiere tour. I feel like I've won the lottery!”

Samantha Giles plays the role of kind-hearted worker Denise and said: ”Kay Mellor was such a powerhouse who understood real people and like millions of others, I loved the TV series. I'm looking forward to bringing Denise to life on the stage and I can't wait to be working with Gaynor and treading the boards once again.”

Brooke Vincent, who takes the part of Jamie's sister-in-law Amy said: ”I am so excited to be back on stage and thrilled to be working with Gaynor on The Syndicate. Kay was such a legend and the TV series was brilliant. She has written a brilliantly vibrant character in Amy and I can't wait to get on the road and get my teeth into the role on stage.”

Gaynor Faye, director, said: “I'm thrilled to welcome these three super talented actors to the UK tour of The Syndicate. I've worked with Sam a lot over the years and she's great fun and a brilliant comedy actor, who's perfect for the role of Denise. Brooke is also a wonderful actor with a huge heart, we first met through our charity work for When You Wish Upon A Star and I know she's going to be a fantastic, feisty Amy. Max blew us away in his audition, he's a natural and born to play Jamie. I know that my mum would be delighted with the brilliant cast we have assembled so far and I can't wait for you all to see them in action.”

Based on the smash-hit, critically acclaimed BBC One drama that entertained millions of viewers over four series, the world premiere of Kay Mellor's final stage play, The Syndicate comes to Glasgow as part of a 14-week tour of the UK. TV and stage star Gaynor Faye, Kay's daughter, makes her directorial debut, bringing her mother's stage adaptation to life, in this moving comedy drama.

The Syndicate, which is based on the first TV series, tells the story of five supermarket workers whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat. Will a share of the jackpot make their dreams come true or their nightmares a reality? One thing's for certain, the win of a lifetime will change the lives, loves and relationships of the syndicate members forever.

As the final play created by legendary writer Kay Mellor, The Syndicate follows in the footsteps of her hugely successful TV to stage adaptions of Fat Friends – The Musical and Band of Gold, which were also collaborations between Kay's company Rollem and Josh Andrews Productions.

The Syndicate is produced by Rollem and Josh Andrews Productions in association with JAS Theatricals