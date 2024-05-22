Cast Set For A JAFFA CAKE MUSICAL in Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Inspired by the 1991 tribunal which determined the true identity of a Jaffa Cake, multi-award winning Gigglemug Theatre (Scouts! The Musical, RuneSical, Timpson: The Musical) return to the Edinburgh Fringe with a brand-new musical comedy for the whole family!

Jaffa Cakes are a British institution but their identity has always prompted debate, so Team Gigglemug, known for creating seriously silly musicals based on existing brands, set out to shed light on one of the most bizarre and heated legal battles in recent history. Whether you’re a Jaffanatic or have never even eaten a Jaffa Cake, this new musical takes the biscuit (or cake…?).

Gigglemug’s debut show was the Edinburgh Fringe hit Timpson: The Musical (sponsored by everyone’s favourite high street shop, Timpson) which won The Stage Edinburgh Award and made it into The Guardian’s pick of the Fringe. In 2022, the company returned to Edinburgh with their critically-acclaimed interactive production RuneSical, based on the BAFTA-winning online game RuneScape. Last year, Gigglemug staged Scouts! The Musical (created in partnership with The Scouts) at The Other Palace which was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production.

The cast is a Gigglemug supergroup consisting of the show’s writer Sam Cochrane (Kevin), star of Timpson: The Musical Sabrina Messer (Katherine), from RuneSical Alex Prescot (Judge), from Scouts! The Musical Katie Pritchard (Tax Man) & Harry Miller (Jake) from Peter Pan at the National & The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at the Bridge. The production is directed by Ali James, known for her work on Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, The London 50 Hour Improvathon and as part of Mischief Theatre (Peter Pan Goes Wrong/Magic Goes Wrong), with musical direction & arrangements by Faking Bad’s Rob Gathercole.

Comments