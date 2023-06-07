Cast Revealed For Tron Theatre's Production of MOORCROFT

In February 2022, Tron Theatre Company staged a production of Moorcroft by Eilidh Loan, an actor and writer who’d come onto Artistic Director Andy Arnold’s radar during lockdown when she auditioned as part of an open call for actors using an excerpt from the play. Taking inspiration from stories told by her dad, Eilidh’s play brings together a group of young, working class, West of Scotland lads as they navigate life and all the challenges it throws at them. Moorcroft proved to be a story that resonated strongly with audiences, with the run selling out and Eilidh’s talent for authentic storytelling, assured directing and hypnotic choreography creating a buzz that had people talking about the play across the city, as well as garnering a slew of five-star reviews. We are delighted then to be re-mounting the production this summer at the Tron, before it goes out on tour across Scotland in the late Autumn, in association with National Theatre of Scotland.

Garry’s turned 50 but doesn’t feel like celebrating. Exhausted from years spent wrapped in regret, he begins to relive ‘the glory days’ of his youth: the life-lessons learned and friendship bonds forged on the football pitch with his Moorcroft team-mates, in a bid to make peace with his past and find renewed purpose. Shot through with brutal honesty, laddish humour, gut-punching sadness and with the pulsating energy of young men on the cusp of adulthood, Moorcroft tackles toxic masculinity in Scotland head-on, asking ‘what is a real man?’

Says Eilidh of the piece: ‘I am absolutely delighted that Moorcroft will be returning to the Tron this summer for a two week run before going out on tour with The National Theatre of Scotland in the Autumn. I will be forever grateful to audiences who saw the show at the Tron last year and spread the word to come and support us. They really opened up their hearts to the show we made. It feels incredibly special to be sharing this with even more people. So let’s kick off again. ‘Mon the Croft!’

Martin Docherty (Outlander, River City, Gary Tank Commander) will reprise his role as Garry (based on Eilidh’s dad) and will be joined once again by Sean Connor, Kyle Gardiner, Jatinder Singh Randhawa and Santino Smith, alongside new company members Dylan Wood (Underwood Lane, Orphans) and Bailey Newsome (Write Off, 1902), as the pals he gets together for a kick-about. The original creative team - set and costume designer Carys Hobbs, lighting designer Michaella Fee and sound designer Gary Cameron will all return to work on the show for this re-mount and subsequent autumn tour, creating once again the vibe and sound of 80s west of Scotland life.

Moorcroft, with true friendship and the tenacity of working class people at its heart, goes into extra-time from 13th-29th July in the Tron Theatre’s main auditorium, then tours to venues across Scotland in association with National Theatre of Scotland from October.

Running time:1 hour 25 minutes with no interval.