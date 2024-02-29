Barrowland Ballet Performs CHUNKY JEWELLRY Next Weekend

Scotland’s leading contemporary dance company Barrowland Ballet will present the world premiere of their new production Chunky Jewellery, co-created by the company’s Artistic Director Natasha Gilmore, artist Jude Williams and Ben Duke of performance company, Lost Dog.



Opening on Saturday 9 March 2024 at Tramway in Glasgow, Chunky Jewellery will be performed at 2.00pm and 7.30pm. Raw, open hearted and brutally honest, it focuses on two friends, one year, two births, a death, 18 bursts of laughter, 34,000 tears (each) and one piece of chunky jewellery.



It was a year to forget but instead Natasha and Jude decided to make it into a show.



Using words, dance and song to offer audiences an alternative love story, Chunky Jewellery is a personal and poignant autobiographical piece that celebrates friendship, motherhood and womanhood.



Presented at the time of International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, it focuses on the stories of women in the middle of their lives as they care upwards to their parents and downwards to their children - the middle of birth and death.



Chunky Jewellery sees Natasha Gilmore return to performing in a work that is co-created by herself, Jude Williams and Ben Duke.



Alongside this partnership, the creative team includes Davey Anderson as Composer, with original songs by Jude Williams, Elle Taylor as Lighting Designer, Shizuka Hariu as Set Designer and Vicki Manderson as Associate Director.



Talking about Chunky Jewellery, Natasha Gilmore said:

‘Friendship is at the heart of Chunky Jewellery, like an alternative love story.



The title of the work came from a playful conversation Jude and I had about chunky jewellery and how it signified women of a certain age. It focuses on the stories of women in the middle of their lives, taking our personal experiences, and making it universal. The title captures the humour of the work and of our laughter filled relationship. The jewellery women wear and are gifted over their lifetimes tell a story.



In this production, Jude, Ben and used our different experiences and skills. Using dance, song and words we invite audiences into our lives; centring humour to act as a balm when things are tough.’



Co-creator and Performer, Jude Williams said, ‘Chunky Jewellery started as an mirthful anecdote about a piece of jewellery that Natasha was given for her birthday. We started riffing on the title and the possibilities of unfolding our lives into art. I mean, what else will you do with life's challenges as an artist, but try to bring it into the light?



Our lives authored Chunky Jewellery. The work is intimate, entwined and autobiographical, with stories that overlap birth, grief and death. It explores the sustained thread of friendship, during achingly, wild and beautiful heartbreaking times.’



Co-creator and Director, Ben Duke said, ‘I’m delighted to have co-created and directed Chunky Jewellery. As a choreographer and director, my work sits mixes forms so to have the opportunity to collaborate with Barrowland Ballet, Natasha Gilmore, Jude Williams and the full creative team on a personal piece that combines song, dance and words was a joy.’



Presented in partnership with Tramway, with support from Creative Scotland and The Work Room, tickets and information for Chunky Jewellery can be found via Tramway:

https://www.tramway.org/