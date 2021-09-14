BWW Review: CHICAGO, King's Theatre

After over five hundred days dark Glasgow's King's Theatre has reopened with a production of Chicago. Set in the 1920s, Chicago is a story about murder, glamour and the press fascination with women who kill.

Roxie Hart (Faye Brookes) has just killed her lover in cold blood and convinced her hapless husband Amos (Joel Montague) to take the blame for it, claiming he was an intruder. When Amos realises they know the murder victim, he informs the police what really happened and Roxie is arrested.

Smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn (Darren Day) is seen as the only chance to save Roxie from the death penalty but he doesn't come cheap. Another of Billy's clients, Velma Kelly (Djalenga Scott) feels that Roxie has stolen her limelight and rather than being concerned with her own trial is more fixated on what kind of fame and notoriety she can expect when released. The jailhouse is under the watchful eye of Matron 'Mama' Morton (Sinitta Malone) who claims to only has the best interests of her girls at heart but again, her favours come with a fee.

One of the highlights of Chicago is how much it can achieve with a basic set. The work is left up to the exceptional onstage band and cast alongside Bob Fosse's sensational choreography. Performing hit after hit like "All That Jazz"; "Cell Block Tango"; "Razzle Dazzle" and "When You're Good To Mama" it seems as though this show barely takes a breath.

For the curtain call, each cast member was announced for their bow which was a lovely touch and something I don't think I've ever seen at a musical before.

Chicago was a spectacular musical to reopen this wonderful theatre and a much-needed tonic for those who have desperately missed live shows over the last 18 months.

Chicago is at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 18 September and at the Edinburgh Playhouse from 27 September to 2 October.