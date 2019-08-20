BWW Review: AMELIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Based on the 2001 whimsical French comedy of the same name, Amélie was first adapted for the stage in 2015. It tells the tale of a young woman named Amélie Poulain who has led an unusual and isolated life. Impossibly kind, she tries to improve the lives of those around her but pays little attention to her own heart.

Everything about this production is utterly delightful and just a little bit magical. It feels like a huge scale Broadway production which is partly down to Rocket Scenery's stunning set. Fans of the film will certainly be satisfied by the giant dancing gnome and demon figs- it's all wonderfully bonkers and imaginative.

The music is just an absolute joy. While there are no big belting standout numbers like most musicals, there is a gentle folky score that builds throughout to a point in the show that has the audience holding their collective breath. The stage is packed with actor-musicians who play through the mostly sung through score and it is the most effective use of this technique I've seen in a musical.

Audrey Brisson takes on the lead role of Amélie Poulain and I can't imagine anybody more fitting. Completely captivating from the beginning, Brisson plays Amélie's sweet nature to perfection and has the vocals necessary to lead the show. Danny Mac plays the shy and awkward Nino who watches Amélie from afar and the pair make for a charming match.

With a wonderful story, exceptional cast and inventive staging, Amélie is a triumph and I can't recommend it highly enough.

Amélie is at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 24 August and then on tour.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith





