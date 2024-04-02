Avalon Reveals Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 Line-up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Avalon have announced their promoted line-up of artists who are performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, presenting the latest shows from critically acclaimed acts including Edinburgh Comedy Award winner and Starstruck creator Rose Matafeo and multi-award-winning musical comedy duo Flo & Joan.

The line-up also sees returning performances from Fringe favourites, including rising star and star of Netflix's Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda Chloe Petts, critically acclaimed comedian Garrett Millerick, comedian, writer and podcaster Pierre Novellie, award-winning stand-up and podcaster Rob Auton, and star and co-creator of ITV2's Buffering Steve Bugeja. This year's festival will additionally see eagerly awaited hours from co-writer and one of the stars of Starstruck Nic Sampson, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and host of the cult-hit podcast, They Like to Watch Sara Barron and award-winning comedian and smash-hit online star Stevie Martin. Fringe go-ers will also have a chance to watch a trio of highly anticipated debut hours from 2023 BBC New Comedy Award winner Joe Kent-Walters, 2023 Musical Comedy Award winner Katie Norris and New York comedian and star of critically acclaimed comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay Maeve Press.

During the last 34 years, Avalon have worked with more Edinburgh Comedy Award winners and nominees than any other company including: Chris Addison, Greg Davies, Dave Gorman, Frank Skinner, Harry Hill, The Mighty Boosh, Al Murray, Russell Kane, Alex Horne, Roisin Conaty, Kristen Schaal & Kurt Braunohler, Garth Marenghi, Lucy Beaumont, John Kearns, Bilal Zafar, Glenn Moore, Ciarán Dowd, Sara Barron, Sophie Duker, Huge Davies, Lauren Pattison, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano and 2023's winner Ahir Shah, as well as three of only six female winners of the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award; Jenny Eclair, Laura Solon, and 2018's winner Rose Matafeo.

Avalon's promoted line-up for 2024 includes:

Chloe Petts - How You See Me, How You Don't

Flo & Joan - The Joan & Flo Show

Flo & Joan - One-Man Musical by Flo & Joan

Garrett Millerick - Garrett Millerick Needs More Space

Joe Kent-Walters - is Frankie Monroe LIVE!!!

Katie Norris - Farm Fatale

Maeve Press - Failure Confetti

Nic Sampson - Yellow Power Ranger

Pierre Novellie - Must We?

Rob Auton - The Eyes Open and Shut Show

Rose Matafeo - On and On and On

Sara Barron - Anything For You

Steve Bugeja - Shiny

Stevie Martin - clout