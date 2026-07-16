Amelia Hamilton to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With MORAL SUPPORT

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Stand-up rap comedian Amelia Hamilton (2025 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer; as heard on BBC Radio 4 and seen on BBC iPlayer) will bring Moral Support, her sophomore show at the Edinburgh Fringe, to Baby Grand at the Pleasance Courtyard from 5th – 30th August. Blending razor-sharp stand-up with rapid-fire rap, Hamilton takes aim at everything we've got wrong about modern morality.

It's 2026 and we are living in a new Wild West where everyone has an opinion but no one is really thinking for themselves. And no judgements? Everyone is still judging. Perceived wisdoms? Real dum-dums. Amelia is sick of doing what you're supposed to do - she's turned comedy outlaw, overturning every gender norm and every dress code, thanking every ex-girlfriend of every boyfriend she's had and drawing some surprising conclusions from dating across the political spectrum.

Moral Support is an electrifying rap manifesto for anyone who has had enough and wants to be heard. So, saddle up and bring your whisky, because each one of Amelia's new rap lines is a deadly bullet in her lyrical revolver. She's gonna show us that perhaps the good guys were actually the bad girls all along.

Amelia Hamilton is a stand-up rap comedian blending razor-sharp stand-up with rapid-fire rap. She is the winner of the 2025 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer and has featured on BBC Radio 4, most recently on Zoe Lyons' 'Now What?' programme, and BBC iPlayer. A runner-up in the 2024 Komedia New Comedy Awards and a nominee for the BBC New Comedy Awards.

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