Alexandra Haddow Makes Her Edfringe Debut With NOT MY FINEST HOUR

Expertly treading the fine line between cheeky and outright smut, stand-up comedian Alexandra Haddow makes her hotly anticipated Edinburgh Fringe debut with an hour of jokes, revelations and speculation about all the wrong ways to do 'being a woman'. Already nominated for Best Debut Show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2023, Not My Finest Hour is set to cement Alexandra's position as a rising star of the UK comedy scene.

Not My Finest Hour sees Alexandra shamelessly detailing everything she's ever done wrong - from having an affair to sexual politics, feminism, abortion, skincare regimes - even dancing. Writing a show about her transgressions might be the only thing she's done right. In a world where so many are obsessed with being publicly seen as 'good', Alexandra doesn't think real life is quite that clear-cut. Join her as she delves into the grey area and discovers whether the ambiguous might actually be a lot more fun.

One of the most popular new acts on the UK comedy circuit, Alexandra Haddow regularly performs at comedy clubs all over the country including Glee Club, The Bill Murray, and 21Soho. She hosts Dulwich Hamlet Comedy every month, performed at Reading festival, Victorious Festival and supported Frankie Boyle, Eshaan Akbar, Steve Bugeja and Matt Richardson on tour. Originally from Corby ("Little Scotland") in the East Midlands, Alexandra hilariously skewers the juxtaposition of her working class upbringing and her current life as a freelance writer and comedian in East London. (Basically she doesn't know where she fits at a posh party)

Alexandra has a growing social media following, with over 49k followers on Twitter and over 9k followers on Instagram, with her acerbic tweets regularly going viral. In 2022 she appeared on Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club with Arthur Smith, the Moon Under Water Podcast with John Robins, Fit and Proper Podcast with Rhys James and Lloyd Griffith and with Peter Crouch on the series Save Our Beautiful Game (Discovery+).

As a writer she has contributed to Have I Got News For You, Refinery29, Time Out, Metro and Independent magazines, regularly works for Sunday Times Style and the Evening Standard and has been a columnist for NME. She also runs the cult hit indie, rock and roll and britpop club night, Indie Amnesty, which has held sold out shows in London, Barcelona, Margate and Glasgow.

VENUE: Bunker Two, Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

DATES: Wednesday 2nd - Friday 25th August 2023

TIME: 6:55pm (60mins)

AGE GUIDANCE: 14+ recommended

TICKET PRICES: £8 - £13

