Alexandra Haddow Makes Her Edfringe Debut With NOT MY FINEST HOUR

Performances run Wednesday 2nd - Friday 25th August 2023.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 2 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland Photo 3 Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals

Alexandra Haddow Makes Her Edfringe Debut With NOT MY FINEST HOUR

Alexandra Haddow Makes Her Edfringe Debut With NOT MY FINEST HOUR

Expertly treading the fine line between cheeky and outright smut, stand-up comedian Alexandra Haddow makes her hotly anticipated Edinburgh Fringe debut with an hour of jokes, revelations and speculation about all the wrong ways to do 'being a woman'. Already nominated for Best Debut Show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2023, Not My Finest Hour is set to cement Alexandra's position as a rising star of the UK comedy scene.

Not My Finest Hour sees Alexandra shamelessly detailing everything she's ever done wrong - from having an affair to sexual politics, feminism, abortion, skincare regimes - even dancing. Writing a show about her transgressions might be the only thing she's done right. In a world where so many are obsessed with being publicly seen as 'good', Alexandra doesn't think real life is quite that clear-cut. Join her as she delves into the grey area and discovers whether the ambiguous might actually be a lot more fun.

One of the most popular new acts on the UK comedy circuit, Alexandra Haddow regularly performs at comedy clubs all over the country including Glee Club, The Bill Murray, and 21Soho. She hosts Dulwich Hamlet Comedy every month, performed at Reading festival, Victorious Festival and supported Frankie Boyle, Eshaan Akbar, Steve Bugeja and Matt Richardson on tour. Originally from Corby ("Little Scotland") in the East Midlands, Alexandra hilariously skewers the juxtaposition of her working class upbringing and her current life as a freelance writer and comedian in East London. (Basically she doesn't know where she fits at a posh party)

Alexandra has a growing social media following, with over 49k followers on Twitter and over 9k followers on Instagram, with her acerbic tweets regularly going viral. In 2022 she appeared on Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club with Arthur Smith, the Moon Under Water Podcast with John Robins, Fit and Proper Podcast with Rhys James and Lloyd Griffith and with Peter Crouch on the series Save Our Beautiful Game (Discovery+).

As a writer she has contributed to Have I Got News For You, Refinery29, Time Out, Metro and Independent magazines, regularly works for Sunday Times Style and the Evening Standard and has been a columnist for NME. She also runs the cult hit indie, rock and roll and britpop club night, Indie Amnesty, which has held sold out shows in London, Barcelona, Margate and Glasgow.

VENUE: Bunker Two, Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

DATES: Wednesday 2nd - Friday 25th August 2023

TIME: 6:55pm (60mins)

AGE GUIDANCE: 14+ recommended

TICKET PRICES: £8 - £13

BOX OFFICE: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
IMPACT Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
IMPACT Comes to Edinburgh in August

There are no coincidences . . . only connections. A remarkable chain of over 30 “follow-signs” lead award-winning (but jaded) playwright/composer/performer Amy Engelhardt to Lockerbie, Scotland shortly after the 30th Anniversary of the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing.

2
TINY EVIL THINGS Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
TINY EVIL THINGS Comes to Edinburgh in August

Told through the eyes of Medusa as she watches the battle of Troy, Ad Infinitum takes a look at the alternative stories of the most notorious women in Greek mythology in a show co-created and performed by long-term collaborator Deborah Pugh.

3
A COUPLE OF HUMANS Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
A COUPLE OF HUMANS Comes to Edinburgh in August

Tackling the challenges of social interaction in a world dominated by digital communication, this thought-provoking piece of visual dance theatre blends choreography, sound design and live projection to comment on how technology has changed relationships over the last three years.

4
Cast Revealed For MRS. PRESIDENT at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Cast Revealed For MRS. PRESIDENT at Edinburgh Fringe

The cast has been revealed for Mrs. President, a new US drama which has its international premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You