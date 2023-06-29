Laser Webber, best known for being one half of Billboard-charting, internationally-touring, sibling folk-pop duo, The Doubleclicks, will present his first solo show Click Here: a one-person musical about the history of trans men and the story of his own transition.

Meet Alan Hart, the first American trans man to receive gender-confirming surgery way back in 1917! Learn about the legend of Samuel Bundy, whose tale includes the titular shark, a robbery, and 12 girlfriends. Audiences will also meet renowned children's author J.K. Rowling, voiced by renown trans performer Rebecca McGlynn (Asexuality, the solo musical). These characters usher Laser through a life of weddings, divorces, lesbianism, and finally, joy, in a show compared to "Hannah Gadsby meets Flight of the Conchords."

"A Shark Ate My Penis" debuted in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Fringe festival, where it won "Best World Premiere" as well as a Sydney Fringe Exchange Award, Encore Producer's Award, and Pick of the Fringe.

"Without preaching or lecturing, Laser has filled his script with entertaining tidbits and gut-wrenching stories the world should know," wrote writer/performer Dan Prevette.

"I have been absolutely delighted by my research into trans history, finding so many guys from hundreds of years ago that are deeply relatable to me in so many ways," said Laser. "This show is my story, but I know I'm absolutely not alone right now. I hope that trans folks can find joy and catharsis in this show, and everybody can learn and empathize with what I'm saying."

Laser is a queer writer and musician based in Los Angeles. His music for all ages aims to empower and entertain through tales of dinosaurs, queer identity, and cats. He is the writer of BroadwayWorld Los Angeles' Best Musical, 2022-"Teaching a Robot to Love" and the writer of 5 Billboard Charting Comedy Albums with his band The Doubleclicks.

The show is written and performed by Laser with music by Aaron Wilson, directed by Ashley Ward, and produced for Edinburgh by Rhymes with Purple. Rhymes with Purple has been producing comedy, circus, and theatre at the Edinburgh Fringe since 2005 and is delighted to present the Fringe debut of another incredible, international performer. In A Shark Ate My Penis: A History of Boys Like Me Laser shows that trans history is deeper and more complicated than the current vilification of trans personhood perpetuated by right-wing media and some political circles.

Click Herefor Shark, which will play at The Wee Room, Gilded Balloon Teviot, every day from 8-28 August (not 15) at 18:00. The show runs 60 minutes.