21Soho Announces Variety Of Comedy Nights From Some Of The UK's Top Comedy Talent

London venue 21Soho have released a line-up of live comedy shows in the coming weeks.

Tickets for all can be purchased from https://www.tickettext.co.uk/london/21-soho-square/.

Avalon presents... Paul Chowdhry & Friends

Thursday 27th August, 20:00

21Soho Presents: Fern Brady, Jordan Brookes & More

Friday 28th August, 19.30

21Soho Presents: Jamali Maddix & More!

Saturday 29th August, 19.30

21Soho presents: Phil Wang & More!

Friday 11th September, 19:30

