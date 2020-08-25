Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

21Soho Announces Variety Of Comedy Nights From Some Of The UK's Top Comedy Talent

Aug. 25, 2020  

London venue 21Soho have released a line-up of live comedy shows in the coming weeks.

Tickets for all can be purchased from https://www.tickettext.co.uk/london/21-soho-square/.

Check out the listings below!

Avalon presents... Paul Chowdhry & Friends

Thursday 27th August, 20:00

21Soho Presents: Fern Brady, Jordan Brookes & More

Friday 28th August, 19.30

21Soho Presents: Jamali Maddix & More!

Saturday 29th August, 19.30

21Soho presents: Phil Wang & More!

Friday 11th September, 19:30



