21Soho Announces Variety Of Comedy Nights From Some Of The UK's Top Comedy Talent
Get your tickets now!
London venue 21Soho have released a line-up of live comedy shows in the coming weeks.
Tickets for all can be purchased from https://www.tickettext.co.uk/london/21-soho-square/.
Check out the listings below!
Avalon presents... Paul Chowdhry & Friends
Thursday 27th August, 20:00
21Soho Presents: Fern Brady, Jordan Brookes & More
Friday 28th August, 19.30
21Soho Presents: Jamali Maddix & More!
Saturday 29th August, 19.30
21Soho presents: Phil Wang & More!
Friday 11th September, 19:30