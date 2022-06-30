2022/23 Season Announced at Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre are back with a packed season of live theatre and dance for audiences to bask in for the rest of 2022 and all the way into next year. Audiences are at the heart of this season's programme, with bold new adaptations of big-name classics like The Steamie and Cinderella joining returning favourites including Joan Clevillé's powerful reimagining of the Greek tragedy in Antigone, Interrupted and last year's sell-out sensation, Smile. Many of the key productions making up this new theatre slate of productions are helmed by some of the most exciting female directors working in Scotland right now: Becky Hope-Palmer, Lu Kemp, Jemima Levick and Sally Reid.

This new season boasts an exciting range of new adaptations of much loved literary and theatre classics; one that is sure to draw excitement across generations of audiences is the upcoming 35th anniversary production of The Steamie written by Tony Roper. With community, friendship and family at its heart, this sensational new production directed by Becky Hope-Palmer promises a night of unashamed nostalgia and hilarious comedy from one of Scotland's most popular plays. Runs 13 August - 10 September 2022.

In a riotous reimagining of the classic story, DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire directed by Lu Kemp follows an 87-year-old man as he decides to cut through the noise and be the good old-fashioned hero the world needs right now. Accompanied by a live flamenco guitar score, the timeless Spanish epic is hilariously reimagined through the lens of contemporary Scotland; with pedestrianised town centres, traffic islands, Wetherspoons and wind farms. A funny, poignant, unruly tale of the basic human need to be seen and heard presented by Dundee Rep Theatre and Perth Theatre. Runs 24 September - 15 October 2022.

Kicking off the festive season, Dundee Rep Theatre will be bringing audiences a new musical adaptation of one of the most magical stories ever told... Cinderella. Directed by Jemima Levick and written and composed by Lynda Radley and Michael John McCarthy, this elemental re-telling of the classic Cinderella is a musical festive fairytale for all the family. Updated for modern times, this new adaptation is an enchanting, inspiring and magical journey not to be missed. Runs 26 November - 31 December 2022.

Devised and performed by a local cast of men and boys from Dundee, Old Boy is a fascinating new piece of theatre that turns a spotlight on the unique bond between real life grandfathers and grandsons, created by Dundee Rep's Associate Directors, Jess Thorpe and Tashi Gore. From early camping trips, to helping with a school project, this heart-warming show celebrates the impact our grandparents can have on our lives, as well as examining male familial relationships and the legacy that is passed down through generations. Runs 30 March - 1 April 2023.

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre are very excited to be welcoming back audience-favourite titles as part of this season. Antigone, Interrupted, the blazing solo show that was greeted by standing ovations and sell-out shows across the country over the last couple of years, arrives at Scotland's national centre for dance, Dance Base in Edinburgh, at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The creative brainchild of Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé, Antigone, Interrupted is an intimate solo work re-imagining the Greek tragedy of Antigone through the body and the voice of acclaimed performer Solène Weinachter. Runs 17 - 28 August 2022.

In collaboration with University of Dundee's Festival of the Future, Scottish Dance Theatre's Ray is a performance like no other venturing on a quest for a deep, collective, shared physical experience. The latest creation by acclaimed Brussels-based choreographer Meytal Blanaru and featuring original music by French composer Benjamin Sauzerau, Ray is a showcase for delicate and mesmerising movement language that invites audiences and performers to drop their expectations and form a deep emotional connection far beyond the intellect's words, ideas and constructions. Performed on 12 October 2022 and also touring to London, Derby, Ardrishaig and Aberdeen.

Another beguiling double bill from Scottish Dance Theatre features two audience favourites: RITUALIA and The Circle promises an exhilarating evening of dance by internationally acclaimed choreographers Colette Sadler and Emanuel Gat. Audiences are able to watch the dancers transform into androgynous beings inhabiting the surreal and futuristic world of RITUALIA, and then see them take split second decisions in The Circle, set to a high-powered music score by electronic jazz guru Squarepusher. Runs 3 - 5 November 2022.

After sell-out live performances and international digital tour in 2020/21, audience favourite Smile is back! Based on the life of one of Scottish football's best loved characters and ex-Dundee United boss, Jim Mclean, the show is a fascinating exploration of the complexities and contradictions, the highs and lows, and the triumphs and regrets of this totally unique individual. Penned by theatre and television writer Philip Differ (Only an Excuse?) and directed by Sally Reid, this funny, moving and surprisingly honest new play will celebrate the memories of a difficult yet inspirational man, ultimately revealing a Jim McLean you never knew: a Jim McLean that will make you smile. Runs 18 February - 11 March 2023.

Female choreographers take centre stage in Thin h/as h/air & The Flock, a double bill from Scottish Dance Theatre. Part biographical and part fiction, Thin h/as h/air is a poetic solo work created by company member and choreographer Pauline Torzuoli. Inspired by the natural phenomena of Itla Okla and Hair Ice, the piece follows the journey of a man: from scientist to the spirit of a tree. By contrast, the full company will be taking the stage for the UK premiere of Roser Lopez Espinosa's The Flock, a dynamic and athletic performance exploring our desire to fly. Runs 16 - 18 March 2023.

Dundee Rep Theatre are also delighted to be welcoming a selection of visiting shows from further afield including James IV: Queen of the Fight, the highly anticipated next instalment in Rona Munro's ground-breaking James Plays. Audiences are transported back to Scotland, 1504, but seen fresh through the eyes of new arrivals Ellen and Anne, two women who now have to fight to find and keep a place in the dazzling, dangerous world of the Scottish Court of James IV. Employing the same wit and theatricality of the first three James Plays, acclaimed playwright Rona Munro takes you back to a thrilling and uncharted period of Scottish history in this brand-new production. Runs 18 - 22 October 2022.

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is widely acclaimed as the world's longest-running play, having wowed audiences of millions from around the world for over 70 years. This genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time arrives to Dundee Rep Theatre from July 10, celebrating its 70th anniversary with an exuberant new production. Runs until 15 July 2023.

Artistic Director (Dundee Rep) & Joint-Chief Executive Andrew Panton and Executive Director & Joint-Chief Executive Liam Sinclair said: "With the importance of arts and theatre thoroughly re-affirmed in recent years, Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre are beyond excited to continue to have the opportunity to celebrate that safely in live, in-person performance. This season promises to be one of the most exciting to date as we finally look ahead, celebrating our audiences and our communities and offering them a fantastic season of diverse and distinctive work.

"We are also thrilled to be working with so many inspiring creatives on this season, including award-winning, visionary directors and choreographers such as Meytal Blanaru, Becky Hope Palmer, Lu Kemp, Colette Sadler, Emanuel Gat, Sally Reid and Jemima Levick, among others. It feels incredibly exciting to be welcoming them, and many others, to Dundee to create this season!"

Becky Hope-Palmer, director of The Steamie said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be directing Scottish classic, The Steamie, at Dundee Rep this summer. It's a true celebration of Scottish cultural history and puts a group of strong, gallus women firmly in the spotlight. I can't think of a better play and company to make my Dundee Rep debut with."