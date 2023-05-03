Dundee Rep Theatre's NO LOVE SONGS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Dundee Rep Theatre has announced that its new production, No Love Songs, is set to receive its World Premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August in a 3-week run at the Traverse Theatre, co-directed by Dundee Rep's Artistic Director, Andrew Panton, and Associate Director Tashi Gore and presented as part of Made in Scotland.

The creative brainchild of the lead singer of Scottish indie band sensation, The View, Kyle Falconer and his partner Laura Wilde, No Love Songs tells the brave and deeply personal story of love, new parenthood and deals with the subject of post-natal depression. This original, new musical follows Lana and Jessie as they learn to navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents.

It is now revealed that Dawn Sievewright (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, Glasgow Girls) and John McLarnon (My Left Right Foot, Local Hero) will play the characters of Lana and Jessie, joining the fantastic creative team working on this show, including co-writers Johnny McKnight and Laura Wilde, Musical Director and Arranger Gavin Whitworth, Lighting Designer Grant Anderson, Sound Designer Ritchie Young, Set Design Stylist Leila Kalbassi and Costume Design Stylist Cate Mackie.

No Love Songs features hits from Kyle's 2021 solo album, 'No Love Songs For Laura' such as 'Stress Ball' and 'Mother', reimagined live on stage in this unique and urgent gig theatre show.

This exciting new musical will preview at Dundee Rep this month after a work-in-progress sharing last year as part of Rep Stripped drew raves from audiences. Audiences can book their tickets for the preview performances at Dundee Rep between 13 and 20 May under this link.

The production is presented as part of the prestigious Made in Scotland showcase, a curated showcase of high-quality performance from Scotland at the world's biggest arts festival - Edinburgh Festival Fringe - made possible by support from the Scottish Government's Festivals Expo Fund. It is a partnership between Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Federation of Scottish Theatre, Scottish Music Centre and Creative Scotland.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde said: "As avid festival-goers ourselves, we could not be more excited to take No Love Songs to the Fringe, it's a real 'pinch-me' moment for us to be included in the most famous festival in the world - it's exactly what we hoped for No Love Songs. Especially being Scottish, it feels amazing to be able to take it from Dundee to Edinburgh and to give us that platform to reach a worldwide audience. We are really proud of the whole team involved and we cannot wait to open at this year's festival!"

Dundee Rep is thrilled to also be collaborating with the Traverse Theatre on THE GRAND OLD OPERA HOUSE HOTEL, an exciting new co-production that will be presented on the Traverse stage between 4 and 27 August before transferring to Dundee Rep this autumn (13-16 September). Featuring a large ensemble, this mainstage production is the crown jewel in Traverse's 60th year, brought to the festival audiences by the team responsible for hits such as Pride and Prejudice* Sort Of and Kidnapped.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director, Dundee Rep, said: "We're very excited to be partnering with the Traverse on two new shows for Travfest '23. Both use music and song to tell stories in new and innovative ways, dealing with important and urgent themes. I'm delighted that we're collaborating with and showcasing the work of these extraordinarily talented artists at the Edinburgh Fringe this year."