Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will– once again – invite the community to celebrate the rich legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an inspirational performance. The production, titled “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy in Spoken Word and Song,” will feature re-enactments of Dr. King's speeches, song and dance.

The show, which is arranged and directed by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, takes place on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House (61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota).

Program highlights will include excerpts from Dr. King's speeches and writings, re-enacted again this year by Reverend Charles McKenzie, interspersed with singing and dancing by some of WBTT's most popular professional performers as well as students from WBTT's Stage of Discovery youth training program. Additionally, the 2024 winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay writing contest will be announced.

" At WBTT, our mission is to promote and celebrate the African-American experience – certainly Dr. King's leadership during the Civil Rights Movement is a major part of that experience,” said Jacobs. “We are proud to honor his contributions to creating a more just society for all Americans today even as the fight continues to achieve that goal."

Jacobs also noted that, while this is an annual presentation, there are numerous artistic changes made each year, such as the cast and special guests; this year, students from the Platinum Superstars Dance Factory (Palmetto) will be featured.

Presenting sponsor is Community Foundation of Sarasota County; collaborating sponsor is the Sarasota County Bar Association Council for Diversity & Inclusion.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors for continuing to support our annual celebration as well as the many community members who come out to enjoy this annual event," said WBTT executive director Julie Leach. "We are looking forward to honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the best way that WBTT knows how: through live theater!"

Tickets are: $35/orchestra, $25/mezzanine, and $15/students (ages 25 and under with valid ID); prices include all applicable fees. For tickets and information, call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or visit Click Here.