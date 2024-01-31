Video: Meet the Young Performers of AsoloRep INHERIT THE WIND

Meet the young performers of Asolo Repertory Theatre's production of the riveting American classic INHERIT THE WIND by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee.

Directed by Asolo Rep’s new Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, this compelling drama transports audiences to a pivotal moment in American history. INHERIT THE WIND begins previews on January 17, opens on January 19 and runs through February 24, 2024, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

This explosive courtroom drama draws inspiration from the notorious Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925. As a media circus descends upon a small American town, two of the largest figures of their time engage in a battle of wits and wills, all while shaping the trajectory of education for generations to come.

Asolo Rep brings a fresh perspective to this iconic play that resonates with contemporary themes. Rothstein’s singular vision and dynamic approach to storytelling will breathe new life into this classic drama, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience. Asolo Rep’s 65th season marks Rothstein’s inaugural season as Producing Artistic Director and INHERIT THE WIND stands as his fourth directorial endeavor at Asolo Rep. Rothstein's previous directorial works, including Man of La Mancha, Sweeny Todd and Ragtime, have garnered acclaim and recognition.

Asolo Rep, known for its commitment to artistic excellence, is thrilled to present this timeless drama inspired by a vital moment in American theatre history. The cast and creative team, carefully curated for their exceptional talents, deliver a production that sparks conversation and reflection.

The cast features Sasha Andreev (E.K. Hornbeck), Curtis Bannister (Reverend Jeremiah Brown), Mark Benninghofen (Henry Drummond), Danny Bolero (Meeker), David Breitbarth (Goodfellow/Judge), Jaliyah Campbell (Melinda Loomis), Trezure B. Coles (Mrs. Loomis), Brielle Rivera Headrington (Rachel), Andrew Long (Matthew Harrison Brady), Jay Lusteck (Mayor/Dr. Amos Keller), Finn MacBeth (Howard Blair), Rebecca Rose Mims (Mrs. Krebs), Falcian Page (Organ Grinder/Bannister), Sharon Pearlman (Mrs. Bollinger/Reuters Reporter), Jackson Purdy (Elijah/Sillers), Jordan Sam Rich (Hot Dog Man/Tom Davenport), Mikhail Roberts (Bertram Cates), Ryan Schmidt (Dunlap), Brooke Turner (Mrs. McLain), Danielle Vivcharenko (Mrs. Blair/Margaret Aaronson), Rueben Wakefield (Cooper/Dr. Allen Page) Rickey Watson, Jr (Harry Esterbrook/Phil/Photographer), and Sally Wingert (Mrs. Brady).

Rounding out the cast are Riley Aparicio-Jerro, Luke HoonMin Choi, Calee Gardner, Lorenzo Gonzalez, Zach Harris, Jason Hedges, Amara Kali, Billy Lyons, Michelle McCord, Angelle Mishon, Yaala Muller, Ashley Brooke Raymond, Will Westray and Yueying Zhang.

The creative team features Peter Rothstein (Director), Kate Sutton Johnson (Scenic Design), Fabian Aguilar (Costume Design), Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Design), Matt Parker (Sound Design) Michelle Hart (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Jenny Kim-Godfrey (Music Director), Jonathan Godfrey (Music Supervisor), DeWanda Smith Soeder (Cultural Competency Consultant), Drayton Alexander (Dramaturg), Summer Dawn Wallace (Intimacy Consultant), Claire Simon Casting (Chicago Casting), Binder Casting, Chad Eric Murnane, CSA (New York Casting), Céline Rosenthal (Resident Casting Director), Nia Sciarretta (Production Stage Manager), Jacqueline Singleton (Stage Manager), and Kristin Loughry (Assistant Stage Manager).

Don't miss the chance to experience the passion and intensity of INHERIT THE WIND, under the direction of Peter Rothstein. This timeless and thought-provoking drama will be a highlight of Asolo Rep’s 65th anniversary season.

INHERIT THE WIND runs Jan. 19 – Feb. 24, 2024. Previews are Jan. 17-18, with opening night on Jan. 19, 2024. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Tickets start at $35 and are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.







