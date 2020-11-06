Van Wezel's 2020/2021 Broadway, Classical and Dance Season Postponed
The Hall is arranging new dates for the subscription shows.
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has provided an update to patrons on the status of the 2020-2021 subscription season shows. The upcoming season's Broadway, Classical and Dance shows are moving to a future season, with many Subscriber Specials moving as well. The Hall is arranging new dates for the subscription shows listed below. These dates are subject to change while new tour routes are sorted and shows are rebooked across the nation. Patrons will be contacted directly with final confirmation when dates are finalized. Many Variety shows still remain as scheduled, and the Van Wezel will continue to announce additional virtual and in-person programming as it becomes available. A full listing of shows on sale now is available at https://www.vanwezel.org/boxoffice/.
"Every component of a large-scale touring act - the set, the cast, the crew - has to move from city to city, from state to state. Venues across the country are facing different regulations as the circumstances continue to evolve. This new landscape is a difficult one to navigate, and we are doing our absolute best to finalize our upcoming seasons for you," says Mary Bensel, Executive Director. "We have some amazing performers lined up for the 2021-2022 season in addition to the shows listed below, and I know that the Van Wezel will return stronger than ever to help us all heal. We truly apologize for the delay in providing definitive answers about scheduling, and we thank you for your patience as we get through these challenging times together."
BROADWAY SERIES:
Come From Away
Scheduled dates: 11/24/20-11/29/20
New dates: 11/23/21-11/28/21 (Confirmed)
Chicago: The Musical
Original dates: 12/12/20-12/13/20
New dates: Tentatively projected for February 2022
Jesus Christ Superstar
Original dates: 12/29/20-1/3/21
New dates: TBD
An Officer and a Gentleman
Original dates: 1/5/21-1/6/21
New dates: Tentatively projected for 4/6/22-4/7/22
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Original date: 1/17/21
New date: TBD
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Original dates: 2/9/21-2/10/21
New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/11/22-1/12/22
Jersey Boys
Original dates: 2/26/21-2/28/21
New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/25/22-1/26/22
Anastasia
Original dates: 3/23/21-3/28/21
New dates: Tentatively projected for 3/18/22-3/20/22
South Pacific
Original dates: 3/29/21-3/30/21
New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022
Blue Man Group
Scheduled dates: 4/12/21-4/13/21
New dates: Tentatively projected for 2/1/22-2/2/22
Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Tour
Original dates: 4/23/21-4/25/21
New dates: TBD
Fiddler on the Roof
Original dates: 4/27/21-4/29/21
New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022
CLASSICAL SERIES:
Salute to Vienna
Original date: 1/4/21
New date: 1/3/22 (Confirmed)
Renée Fleming
Original date: 1/13/21
New date: 1/5/22 (Confirmed)
Israel Symphony Orchestra
Original date: 1/19/21
New date: None, Canceled
Itzhak Perlman in Recital
Original date: 3/8/21
New date: Tentatively projected for March 8, 2022
Lang Lang
Original date: 3/11/21
New date: TBD for 2023 season
DANCE SERIES:
Tango Fire
Original date: 1/27/21
New date: 1/24/22 (Confirmed)
Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater
Original dates: 2/16/21-2/17/21
New dates: TBD
Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake
Original date: 3/22/21
New date: TBD
SUBSCRIBER SPECIALS:
Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice
Original date: 1/20/21
New date: None at this time
The Choir of Man
Scheduled date: 1/28/21
New date: 1/30/22 (Confirmed)
Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway
Original date: 2/2/21
New date: 3/9/22 (Confirmed)
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Original date: 2/12/21
New date: 2/12/22 (Confirmed)
STOMP
Original date: 3/7/21
New date: None, still as scheduled
Patrons are encouraged to support the Van Wezel and maintain their purchases if possible. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.
A full listing of rescheduled and canceled performances can be found here, and this page is updated regularly as changes are confirmed. The Van Wezel's box office can be reached at (941) 263-6799.
