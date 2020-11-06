Van Wezel's 2020/2021 Broadway, Classical and Dance Season Postponed

The Hall is arranging new dates for the subscription shows.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has provided an update to patrons on the status of the 2020-2021 subscription season shows. The upcoming season's Broadway, Classical and Dance shows are moving to a future season, with many Subscriber Specials moving as well. The Hall is arranging new dates for the subscription shows listed below. These dates are subject to change while new tour routes are sorted and shows are rebooked across the nation. Patrons will be contacted directly with final confirmation when dates are finalized. Many Variety shows still remain as scheduled, and the Van Wezel will continue to announce additional virtual and in-person programming as it becomes available. A full listing of shows on sale now is available at https://www.vanwezel.org/boxoffice/.

"Every component of a large-scale touring act - the set, the cast, the crew - has to move from city to city, from state to state. Venues across the country are facing different regulations as the circumstances continue to evolve. This new landscape is a difficult one to navigate, and we are doing our absolute best to finalize our upcoming seasons for you," says Mary Bensel, Executive Director. "We have some amazing performers lined up for the 2021-2022 season in addition to the shows listed below, and I know that the Van Wezel will return stronger than ever to help us all heal. We truly apologize for the delay in providing definitive answers about scheduling, and we thank you for your patience as we get through these challenging times together."

BROADWAY SERIES:

Come From Away

Scheduled dates: 11/24/20-11/29/20

New dates: 11/23/21-11/28/21 (Confirmed)

Chicago: The Musical

Original dates: 12/12/20-12/13/20

New dates: Tentatively projected for February 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar

Original dates: 12/29/20-1/3/21

New dates: TBD

An Officer and a Gentleman

Original dates: 1/5/21-1/6/21

New dates: Tentatively projected for 4/6/22-4/7/22

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Original date: 1/17/21

New date: TBD

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Original dates: 2/9/21-2/10/21

New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/11/22-1/12/22

Jersey Boys

Original dates: 2/26/21-2/28/21

New dates: Tentatively projected for 1/25/22-1/26/22

Anastasia

Original dates: 3/23/21-3/28/21

New dates: Tentatively projected for 3/18/22-3/20/22

South Pacific

Original dates: 3/29/21-3/30/21

New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022

Blue Man Group

Scheduled dates: 4/12/21-4/13/21

New dates: Tentatively projected for 2/1/22-2/2/22

Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Tour

Original dates: 4/23/21-4/25/21

New dates: TBD

Fiddler on the Roof

Original dates: 4/27/21-4/29/21

New dates: Tentatively projected for April 2022

CLASSICAL SERIES:

Salute to Vienna

Original date: 1/4/21

New date: 1/3/22 (Confirmed)

Renée Fleming

Original date: 1/13/21

New date: 1/5/22 (Confirmed)

Israel Symphony Orchestra

Original date: 1/19/21

New date: None, Canceled

Itzhak Perlman in Recital

Original date: 3/8/21

New date: Tentatively projected for March 8, 2022

Original date: 3/11/21

New date: TBD for 2023 season

DANCE SERIES:

Tango Fire

Original date: 1/27/21

New date: 1/24/22 (Confirmed)

Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater

Original dates: 2/16/21-2/17/21

New dates: TBD

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake

Original date: 3/22/21

New date: TBD

SUBSCRIBER SPECIALS:

Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice

Original date: 1/20/21

New date: None at this time

The Choir of Man

Scheduled date: 1/28/21

New date: 1/30/22 (Confirmed)

Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway

Original date: 2/2/21

New date: 3/9/22 (Confirmed)

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Original date: 2/12/21

New date: 2/12/22 (Confirmed)

STOMP

Original date: 3/7/21

New date: None, still as scheduled

Patrons are encouraged to support the Van Wezel and maintain their purchases if possible. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

A full listing of rescheduled and canceled performances can be found here, and this page is updated regularly as changes are confirmed. The Van Wezel's box office can be reached at (941) 263-6799.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

www.VanWezel.org

