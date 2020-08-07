Van Wezel Encourages Audiences To #SaveOurStages

The bill offers financial support to keep theatrical organizations afloat throughout the shutdown.

Recently, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) introduced the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act. The Save Our Stages Act provides Small Business Administration grants for independent venues such as the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, promoters and festivals affected by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. It offers financial support to keep them afloat, allowing them to pay employees and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.



Formed at the onset of the Covid-19 shutdown, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) now has over 2,000 members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States.

The Van Wezel, which is part of NIVA, encourages audiences to help #SaveOurStages now by visiting this link and filling out the corresponding form.

"Our members told us months ago that if the shutdown lasted six months or longer and there wasn't federal relief to hold them over, 90% of them would fold permanently," said Dayna Frank, president of NIVA and CEO First Avenue Productions. "With no revenue and immense overhead, four months in, it's already happening. The warning light is flashing red and our only hope is for legislation like Save Our Stages Act or RESTART Act to be passed before Congress goes on August recess. Otherwise, most businesses in this industry will collapse."

You can learn more about the plight of independent venues and policy asks here: NIVA Fact Sheet.

Click here for an alphabetical list of artists who support NIVA. To learn more about the Van Wezel, visit the website and social media accounts: www.VanWezel.org.

