The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces 2021-2022 Subscription Series

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the 2021-2022 Subscription Series, featuring a fun variety of Broadway productions, Classical performances and Subscriber Specials. New performances have been added to a mix of rescheduled shows for a great season of live entertainment. Subscriptions are available for purchase now.

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, expresses her joy at the return of a full subscription season: "Broadway is back in Sarasota! Our performing arts season was a huge missing piece of my heart this past year, and I can't wait to welcome our subscribers back to the Hall. The future is bright, and our world is taking shape once more. Sarasota Broadway premieres include Come From Away, the perfect hope-inspiring and award-winning musical to brighten our Broadway season, An Officer and a Gentleman, based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, An American in Paris featuring the beloved music of Gershwin, and the romantic, adventure-filled musical Anastasia based on the unforgettable film. Four-time Grammy Award winner Renée Fleming returns to the theater, and supertalent Sheléa, who has previously performed at the Hall with Dave Koz and David Foster, headlines her own evening of music - Natural Woman, a Night of Soul."

The Broadway Series includes Escape to Margaritaville (October 29), Come From Away (November 23-28), Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (January 18-19), Jersey Boys (January 25-26), An American in Paris (February 2-3), Anastasia (March 18-20), An Officer and a Gentleman (April 6-7), South Pacific (April 14-15) and Fiddler on the Roof (April 19-21).

The Classical Series includes returning favorites Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (January 3), Renée Fleming (January 5), Tango Fire (January 24) and Itzhak Perlman in Recital (March 8).

Subscriber Specials include STOMP (December 5), the Sarasota premiere of The Choir of Man (January 30), The Simon and Garfunkel Story (February 12), The Four Phantoms in Concert (February 14), Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway (March 9) and the Sarasota premiere of Sheléa: Natural Woman, A Night Of Soul (March 16).