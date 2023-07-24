The Music of Giacomo Puccini Launches Sarasota Opera's 2023-24 Mainstage Season

The Music of Giacomo Puccini will launch Sarasota Opera’s 2023-2024 mainstage season on November 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and November 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House. This concert of selections from the great Italian composer’s operas will be conducted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Victor DeRenzi and will continue the company’s partnership with the Sarasota Orchestra. Soloists will include Sarasota Opera favorite artists sopranos Hanna Brammer and Erica Petrocelli, tenors Rafael Dávila and Christopher Oglesby. Baritone Jean Carlos Rodriguez will be making his company debut with this concert.



“Puccini’s music has always been a major part of Sarasota Opera repertoire, as it has been for many opera companies,” stated Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi. “His operas have made many people opera lovers. We hope to rekindle your first love of Puccini or bring his extraordinary sense of drama and the beauty of his music to you for the first time.”

The Music of Giacomo Puccini will feature arias and ensembles from every one of the composer’s twelve operas. Selections will include some audience favorites like “Vissi d’arte” from Tosca, the Love Duet from Madama Butterfly, and that ever-popular “Nessun dorma” from Turandot. In addition to these well-loved scenes, audiences will hear excerpts from his lesser-known operas like Le Villi and Edgar (the only two Puccini operas that haven’t been performed by Sarasota Opera).



Single tickets for The Music of Giacomo Puccini go on sale on August 1, 2023 at the Sarasota Opera Box Office, by phone at (941) 328-1300, in person at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, or online at Click Here. Ticket prices range from $37 to $101.