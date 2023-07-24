The Music of Giacomo Puccini Launches Sarasota Opera's 2023-24 Mainstage Season

Performances are on November 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and November 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Gary LaParl's 'Portraits from a Stolen Past' Comes to Art Ovation in August Photo 4 Gary LaParl's 'Portraits from a Stolen Past' Comes to Art Ovation in August

The Music of Giacomo Puccini Launches Sarasota Opera's 2023-24 Mainstage Season

The Music of Giacomo Puccini will launch Sarasota Opera’s 2023-2024 mainstage season on November 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and November 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House. This concert of selections from the great Italian composer’s operas will be conducted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Victor DeRenzi and will continue the company’s partnership with the Sarasota Orchestra. Soloists will include Sarasota Opera favorite artists sopranos Hanna Brammer and Erica Petrocelli, tenors Rafael Dávila and Christopher Oglesby. Baritone Jean Carlos Rodriguez will be making his company debut with this concert.


“Puccini’s music has always been a major part of Sarasota Opera repertoire, as it has been for many opera companies,” stated Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi. “His operas have made many people opera lovers. We hope to rekindle your first love of Puccini or bring his extraordinary sense of drama and the beauty of his music to you for the first time.” 

The Music of Giacomo Puccini will feature arias and ensembles from every one of the composer’s twelve operas. Selections will include some audience favorites like “Vissi d’arte” from Tosca, the Love Duet from Madama Butterfly, and that ever-popular “Nessun dorma” from Turandot. In addition to these well-loved scenes, audiences will hear excerpts from his lesser-known operas like Le Villi and Edgar (the only two Puccini operas that haven’t been performed by Sarasota Opera).


Single tickets for The Music of Giacomo Puccini go on sale on August 1, 2023 at the Sarasota Opera Box Office, by phone at (941) 328-1300, in person at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, or online at Click Here. Ticket prices range from $37 to $101.




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Magic & Mystery At Creative Liberties Includes Handcrafted Items, Angel Readings, Illu Photo
Magic & Mystery At Creative Liberties Includes Handcrafted Items, Angel Readings, Illusionists, and More

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, continues its season’s offerings with “Magic & Mystery,” Saturday, July 29, 7-10 p.m., at 927 N. Lime Avenue, Sarasota.

2
Art Center Sarasotas New Exhibitions Feature The Work Of Three Artists, A Juried Show, and Photo
Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Feature The Work Of Three Artists, A Juried Show, and Artists Talks

 Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-2023 exhibition season concludes with four exhibits, August 24-September 30. Learn more about the upcoming events here!

3
Gary LaParls Portraits from a Stolen Past Comes to Art Ovation in August Photo
Gary LaParl's 'Portraits from a Stolen Past' Comes to Art Ovation in August

 Bradenton resident Gary LaParl is the artist-in-residence at Art Ovation Hotel, August 15-21, 1255 N. Palm Ave in Sarasota. LaParl will be in Art Ovation’s lobby studio, 4-8 p.m. daily, with a public reception on Friday, August 18, 5-7 p.m. 

4
Christine Toy Johnsons THE SECRET WISDOM OF TREES & More Set for FSTs Summer New Play Photo
Christine Toy Johnson's THE SECRET WISDOM OF TREES & More Set for FST's Summer New Play Festival

Experience the latest and greatest in new theatre at FST's annual Summer New Play Festival. Discover the must-see productions and get your tickets now for a summer of cutting-edge theatre. Don't miss out on the hottest new plays at this highly anticipated festival.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Manatee Performing Arts Center (8/10-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Surfer Boys
Florida Studio Theatre (6/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents Fast Times at John Hughes High
BOWNE'S LAB (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Creedence Clearwater Remixed!
Florida Studio Theatre (8/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents As Seen on TV: An Improvised Sitcom
BOWNE'S LAB (8/05-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Pearl Sings!
Florida Studio Theatre (6/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Graduate
The Players Centre (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents Comedy Lottery
BOWNE'S LAB (6/03-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
The Loveland Center Venice Campus (7/19-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents The End of the World: An Improvised Disaster Movie
BOWNE'S LAB (9/02-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You