The Exchange Continues Support For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Programming With $25,000 Grant

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe was recently awarded a grant of $25,000 from The Exchange, in support of its 2022-2023 theatre season of shows.

The season includes productions of "Guys and Dolls" (October 5-November 20, 2022), holiday show "Black Nativity" (November 30-December 23, 2022), "Flyin' West" (January 4-February 12, 2023), "Dreamgirls" (February 22-April 9, 2023) and one-act plays "Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue" (April 19-May 28, 2023).

WBTT has been the grateful beneficiary of support from The Exchange - which proudly supports projects with artistic and cultural value as well as scholarships for local high school and college students pursuing a higher education in the visual and performing arts - since 2012. Over the course of its history, The Exchange (formerly The Women's Exchange) has awarded more than $9 million in grants and scholarships.

"For over a decade now, we have been grateful and honored to have received significant support from The Exchange for our mainstage theatre seasons," said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. "We consider this grant to be an affirmation of our important work, which ensures greater diversity in professional theatre offerings and provides a stage and professional training for aspiring artists of color."

Individual tickets and season subscriptions for WBTT's 2022-2023 season are now on sale. For more about WBTT or its upcoming season of shows, call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.