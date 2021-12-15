Tango Fire to Return to the Van Wezel Stage

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will welcome back award-winning Tango Fire to the stage on Monday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

Tango Fire is a true global phenomenon and has toured across the world for the last 17 years playing in theatres and attracting sell out crowds wherever it goes. In 2019, this stunning company, presented their performances in London's Westend, for a 7th season at Sadlers Wells Peacock Theatre. Tango Fire was born from the streets and Tango Houses of Buenos Aires and encompasses and defines all that is Argentine Tango.

This exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication, seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires. Tango Master, German Cornejo and his partner Gisela Galeassi are joined on stage by three extraordinary couples from the greatest Tango houses in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tango Fire's choreographer German Cornejo continues the Tango tradition, allowing the individual couples in his company, to have the creative freedom to choreograph their own solos, coupled with his expertise, to guide them and refine the steps. Creating a showcase of the four couples' styles and interpretation of Tango, makes Tango Fire unique in the world of Argentine Tango. All of this coupled with Cornejo's sublime choreography, takes you on an unforgettable journey through the different styles and moods of Argentine Tango.

Locally sponsored by WUSF Public Media.

Tickets are $37-$62 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

