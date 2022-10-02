Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Orchestra Concerts Cancelled Due To Hurricane Ian

The Orchestra said it expects to resume concerts on Sunday, October 9 with its first Chamber Soirée of the season in Holley Hall, featuring the Sarasota String Quartet. 

Oct. 02, 2022  

Sarasota Orchestra Concerts Cancelled Due To Hurricane Ian Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian to orchestra operations, Sarasota Orchestra has announced that it will cancel the following concerts: Discoveries: "Mozart and Tchaikovsky" on Saturday, October 1; FREE Family Concert "The Animated Orchestra" on Friday, October 7; Young Person's Concerts in partnership with the Sarasota and Manatee County School Districts. The Orchestra said it expects to resume concerts on Sunday, October 9 with its first Chamber Soirée of the season in Holley Hall, featuring the Sarasota String Quartet.

Rehearsals for the Sarasota Youth Orchestras are cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, October 3 and 4, with an expectation to return to the regular rehearsal schedule on October 10 and 11.

For more information on the cancellations and to learn about upcoming concerts, visit Sarasota Orchestra's website at https://sarasotaorchestra.org/.




