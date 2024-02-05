Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Announces February Lectures In 2024 “Global Issues” Series

The 2024 season also features the popular “Music Mondays” series, which presents performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers.

Feb. 05, 2024

Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's (SILL) hard-hitting “Global Issues” series runs through March 29 at locations in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch and features 24 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues. February's lectures feature front-page issues examined by leading speakers, including renowned scientist, businessman and entrepreneur Bob Bunting, discussing global climate issues; historian, educator and author Jeremi Suri, who will explore American's shifting attitudes about government; author and Georgetown University professor Bruce Hoffman, who speaks about terrorism and insurgency; and Carla Koppell, vice dean for the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and managing director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, who will discusses strategies to mitigate conflicts and promote peace and prosperity.

Upcoming February lectures:

  • Tuesday, February 6, and Wednesday, February 7: The Changing Climate and our Changing World with Bob Bunting. The global climate is warming. Bob Bunting will discuss what we face during the next 30 years and what we can do about it. This renowned scientist, businessman, entrepreneur and teacher will present a unique outlook and offer specific solutions for our specific area as the climate continues warming and climate disruptions increase. February 6: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m. February 7: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

  • Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9: Why Americans Love and Hate Government with Dr. Jeremi Suri. After communism's collapse, many Americans believed free markets and limited government would bring widespread democracy and prosperity. With terrorism, a financial crisis, and COVID, American attitudes shifted from free market advocacy to defense of authoritarian policies. Dr. Jeremi Suri will explore why this shift occurred, and implications for the future of democracy. February 8: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. February 9: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

  • Tuesday, February 13, and Wednesday, February 14: The War on Terror Twenty Years Later: Are We Safer Now? With Bruce Hoffman. Are we safer today from terrorism than we were on September 11, 2001? If bin Laden were alive today, what would he say? Bruce Hoffman answers both questions through an assessment of the two decades America has spent fighting terrorism including the effect of new laws and new agencies. He will also evaluate whether the United States is better prepared and equipped to counterterrorism today than it was on 9/11. February 13: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m. February 14: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

  • Thursday, February 15 and Friday, February 16: Me Worry? – Non-Traditional Threats to Global Security with Carla Koppell. Global travel, communication, and technology bring benefits and threats to humankind. Environmental degradation, public health crises, population dynamics, refugees, inequality, suppression of women and minorities, cyber manipulation -- all impact conflicts and challenge global stability. Carla Koppell discusses strategies to mitigate conflicts and promote peace and prosperity. February 15: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. February 16: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

  • Tuesday, February 20, and Wednesday, February 21: Iran: The Women's Rights Moment with Roya Hakakian. When a 22-year-old Iranian woman came to Tehran to visit relatives, she was arrested for nothing more than hair peeking out of her headscarf. Beaten while in custody, she later died. Roya Hakakian will discuss why, while others have suffered a similar fate, this particular murder sparked the largest movement in Iran in 44 years. February 20: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m. February 21: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

  • Thursday, February 22, and Friday, February 23: Adapting to the Ebb of U.S. Middle East Focus and Influence with Dennis Ross. As America devotes less attention and resources to the Middle East and its friends and Allies there, regional relations shift. Amb. Dennis Ross will examine how countries, notably Israel, are adjusting and what that portends for the region, for U.S. interests and shared values, and for our global competitors. February 22: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. February 23: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

The lectures are presented on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sarasota; Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center in Venice; and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Lakewood Ranch. 

The 2024 season also features the popular “Music Mondays” series, which presents performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers, through March 25, on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms in Sarasota; and Mondays at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church in Venice. 

Season subscriptions for the Global Issues series are available for purchase for $110 for 12 sessions. Single-day tickets for all programs are available at the door and are $15. Multiple subscription and flex pack options are also available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SillSarasota.org or call 941-365-6404.

The Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) is a non-profit organization that offers an expert lecture series to provide information on and discussion of the arts and contemporary global issues. SILL is guided by an all-volunteer board committed to modest pricing and enhanced outreach. Visit Click Here.




