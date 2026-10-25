Review: SOPHISTICATED LADIES at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

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Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, is starting their season with a bang by presenting SOPHISTICATED LADIES as part of it's 27th season's lineup titled "Rhapsodies of Rhythm." This toe-tapping, award-winning Broadway musical shines a spotlight on the legendary music of Duke Ellington, inviting audiences to revel in the timeless tunes and elegant vibes of this unforgettable era. Get ready to immerse yourself in the glitz and glamour of a bygone age as WBTT sets the stage on fire with this dazzling production!

SOPHISTICATED LADIES, originally debuting on Broadway in March 1981, strutted its stuff over 800 times before taking its final bow in January 1983. Nominated for eight Tony Awards, this show scooped up two wins, making it the talk of the town. Featuring tunes such as “It Don't Mean a Thing,” “Don't Get Around Much Anymore,” and “I Got it Bad and That Ain't Good,” you should get ready to groove your way through this jazzy journey. This music-filled extravaganza is the perfect ticket to a swinging good time with the classy WBTT crew of SOPHISTICATED LADIES.

From Dawn Derow belting out those high “Hot” notes (and making them sound so easy) to the ensemble’s razor-sharp choreography and Jim Weaver’s effortlessly smooth swagger, WBTT served up a musical feast where every number had its own flavor, flair, and personality. The versatile stage transformed with each scene, proving that WBTT’s crew knows how to keep the magic moving. And a very special mention for Suwatana “Pla” Rockland, whose costume designs were anything but dressed down! Flowing fabrics, riotous colors, and perfectly coordinated looks didn’t just complement the scenery—they practically stole a few scenes of their own. Every stitch helped set the mood and make sure this production was dressed to impress from beginning to end.

Of course, no review of SOPHISTICATED LADIES would be complete without tipping our hats—and perhaps a few sequins—to Jazzmin Carson’s standout, show-stopping performance as The Chanteuse. The title fits her like a glove, or in this case, a fabulous evening gown: a chanteuse by definition is a female singer known for performing popular, jazz, or dramatic songs in bar, or cabaret settings. Carson doesn’t just step into the role; she arrives. Her razor-sharp wit sparkles as brightly as her vocals, soaring into the rafters one moment and dipping into those deliciously sultry lows the next. She doesn’t merely sing the part; she owns it, serving up a performance with enough personality to keep the audience thoroughly entertained and begging for more.

And then there’s Jeff Gallup as The Danseur, who is anything but lost in the ensemble. Whether tapping up a storm, leaping with athletic precision, or flowing through expressive modern choreography, Gallup brings infectious energy and an unmistakable joie de vivre to every appearance. His smile is as captivating as his footwork, and his enthusiasm radiates from the stage. Whenever Gallup takes the spotlight, you can’t help but watch—and when he’s dancing, even the stage seems to have trouble keeping still.

Be sure to catch yourself some tickets to this rollicking season opener, guaranteed to put you in a great mood for the theatrical treats to come! Tickets for SOPHISTICATED LADIES are still available for both matinee and evening performances through November 22. Don’t miss your chance to swing into the season in style!

Get your tickets to SOPHISTICATED LADIES at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe





SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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