Review: LEGACY: MOTOWN & MORE! at Florida Studio Theatre

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Get ready to bust a move with LEGACY: MOTOWN AND MORE! Justin Reynolds, Nigel Richards, and Bryce Valle are bringing the heat on stage, serving up some serious dance moves and belting out classic hits. This show has been all around the globe, and now it's gracing the Sarasota shores with its toe-tapping tunes. FST's Cabaret crowd is in for a treat with this energetic trio lighting up the stage. So warm up your vocal chords and your dancing shoes and get ready to groove the night away with LEGACY: MOTOWN AND MORE!

This is a spectacular show that holds its audience with iconic hits spanning many decades and memories. Reminiscent of energetic concerts, the performers encourage lively participation from the audience, making the experience one-of-a-kind. Their melodic voices effortlessly navigate not only Motown classics but also deliver knockout performances of songs from other iconic artists. With a vocal range that spans from alto-soprano to bass, these three performers can tackle any song with remarkable skill and enthusiasm.

In a memorable segment of the show, the music fades away as the trio dedicates a medley to the doo-wop era, showcasing their versatility and love for music history. Another heartfelt moment happens during a tribute to the legendary Smokey Robinson. While every part of the show shines, the Smokey Robinson segment holds a special place in the heart of the writer, who is particularly fond of Smokey's music!

Catch LEGACY: MOTOWN AND MORE at the Florida Studio Theatre before it's gone! This top-notch R&B show has been extended to October 11th due to popular demand. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the magic of this performance. Tickets for matinees, early, and late shows are available at https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more.

Get your groove on and enjoy the soulful tunes!

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