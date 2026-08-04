THE LAST ROMANCE to Add Extra Performances at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre has added new performances of The Last Romance, the final production of its 2026 Summer Mainstage Series. Due to popular demand, audiences now have even more opportunities to embrace this heartwarming romantic comedy through August 16, 2026.

The Last Romance begins when widower Ralph takes a different path on his daily walk. Unexpectedly, he meets Carol, an elegant woman who just might change his life. What begins as a chance encounter blossoms into a compelling journey of second chances. Brimming with warmth and wit, this uplifting comedy reminds us that love can arrive when we least expect it – at any age.

“We can all relate to these characters in different ways. They are so human,” said Jason Sekili, playing The Young Man. “I want audiences to think about why we lie and keep secrets, and what life would be like if nobody did. I also hope they leave considering how dramatically our lives can change when we're willing to step outside our routines and break free from monotony.”

The show is directed by Kate Alexander, who has led productions at FST including Birthday Candles, A Tailor Near Me, and Dorothy's Dictionary. As the founder of FST's award-winning theatre education program, she has trained thousands of students and played a vital role in shaping the theatre's artistic vision for more than 40 years.

Starring in the production are Broadway veterans John Guerrasio* as Ralph Bellini and Laura Gardner* as Carol Reynolds, both making their FST debuts. They are joined by Bonnie Black* as Rose Tagliatelle (Jewtopia) and Jason Sekili as The Young Man (FST debut).

The production team includes Kate Alexander (Director), Jessé Martins (Music Director), Axis Studios Design: Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Tony Toney (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Paul Meier (Dialect Coach), Tonia Sina (Intimacy Consultant), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), and Mariana Villarreal (Stage Management Intern).

*Indicates members of the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

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