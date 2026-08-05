Sarasota Opera to Honor David and Edith Chaifetz at Upcoming Gala

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Sarasota Opera will honor longtime supporters David and Edith Chaifetz at The Sarasota Opera Gala: A Night of Camellias & Champagne, taking place Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 6 p.m. in The Ora Grand Ballroom, 578 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. The annual gala will celebrate Sarasota Opera's artist training programs and recognize the Chaifetz's two decades of leadership, philanthropy, and service to the company.

David and Edith Chaifetz have been leadership supporters of Sarasota Opera productions and Youth Opera and Education programs for over 20 years. After spending several years as seasonal residents, they moved to Sarasota full time in 2016. Their deep relationship with the company has helped strengthen its artistic, educational, and community impact.

David Chaifetz joined Sarasota Opera's Board of Trustees in 2006, became Vice Chair in 2011, and served as Board Chair from 2014 to 2017. He has returned to the role of Chair in 2026, leading the Board during a key transitional period. Prior to his retirement in 2004, David was Vice President and General Counsel of Praxair, Inc., a global producer of industrial gases.

Edith 'Edie' Chaifetz has also played an active role in Sarasota Opera's community, including serving as chair of past Galas and on Gala committees. Before retiring, she was founder and owner of Brooklawn Travel, Inc. in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Together, the Chaifetzes have introduced many friends and community members to Sarasota Opera and have built meaningful relationships throughout the organization's patron community.

Part of their remarkable impact, the Chaifetzes supported the 2006 Building on the Vision capital campaign, which helped renovate the historic Sarasota Opera House, and were leadership donors to the 2014 comprehensive campaign, Investing in the Extraordinary. Their support has helped sustain Sarasota Opera's high artistic standards while advancing programs that train and inspire future generations of artists and audiences.

Both David and Edie are also actively involved with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, where David serves on the Board of Directors. The Chaifetz Holocaust Memorial and Education Center on the Federation's Greenspon Campus for Jewish Life is named in their honor. The 2027 Gala will be held at The Ora, located on the Federation's campus, creating a fitting setting to recognize their commitment to Sarasota's cultural and philanthropic life.

'David and Edie Chaifetz have made an extraordinary impact on Sarasota through their longstanding support of our community,' said Richard Russell, General & Artistic Director of Sarasota Opera. 'Their generosity, leadership, and dedication have helped strengthen so many organizations, including Sarasota Opera. We are delighted to recognize and celebrate them as this year's gala honorees.'

'Sarasota Opera is a jewel of the Sarasota cultural scene. We have been attending and enjoying Sarasota Opera productions in our beautiful 100-year-old opera house for over 20 years. Both of us believe that if one is fortunate enough to be able to do so, it is important to give back to your community. That is what we have tried to do with our volunteering and donating to the Opera. It is an honor to be recognized for what we have done. However, we believe it is more important to us that we have contributed to improving the quality of life of our fellow citizens in this community,' said David and Edith Chaifetz.

Sarasota Opera's 2027 Gala, A Night of Camellias & Champagne, will evoke the elegance and extravagance of Violetta's Parisian salon, where romance flourishes beneath candlelight and champagne and love, sacrifice, and indulgence collide in one of opera's most unforgettable stories. Inspired by the glamour and fragility of high society in Paris, the evening will be catered by Michael's On East. Table sponsorships are available at $12,500 Platinum, $7,500 Gold, and $5,000 Silver levels. Individual reservations are $1,250 Platinum, $750 Gold, and $500 Silver.

Proceeds from Sarasota Opera's signature events support the company's productions, artist training programs, community outreach and education initiatives, and Sarasota Youth Opera, one of the nation's leading youth opera programs. For reservations and sponsorship information, visit SarasotaOpera.org or contact Sarasota Opera at (941) 366-8450, Ext. 813.

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