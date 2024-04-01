Rachel Bay Jones, Kavita Shah, And More To Perform At Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones and returning Hermitage Fellow Kavita Shah will perform at the 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner on Sunday, April 14th.

Rachel Bay Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen, for which she won a Tony Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. Acclaimed for her versatile ability to bring comedic, dramatic, and character roles to life, Jones has garnered praise for her performances in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are, Diane Paulus' Tony Award-winning revivals of Pippin and Hair, and Michael John LaChiusa’s First Daughter Suite and Hello Again. She received rave reviews for her performance as Diana in The Kennedy Center's revival of Next to Normal, directed by Michael Grief. Jones can be seen on television in major roles on Young Sheldon, The Good Doctor, Modern Family, and more. On film, she starred opposite Julia Roberts in Ben Is Back, opposite John Leguizamo in Critical Thinking, and in Bob Trevino Likes It, which recently premiered at SXSW. Jones will be accompanied by her longtime collaborator and Broadway veteran Randy Redd.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Rachel Bay Jones to perform at our 16th annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner,” says Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “I first met Rachel fifteen years ago when we worked together on Hair, and she is a truly magical performer. A gifted actor, musician, and creator, Rachel embodies the spirit of the Hermitage, and we are excited that she will be a part of this year’s HGP Dinner: A Celebration of Theater.”

The special evening will also feature a musical performance from returning Hermitage Fellow Kavita Shah, an internationally renowned composer and performer who has been has been praised by NPR for her “amazing dexterity with musical languages.” Shah’s musical talents have taken her to concert halls and communities around the world.

This year's Hermitage Greenfield Prize will be awarded to playwright and theater artist Deepa Purohit.