Paula Vogel To Present PEN TO PAPER As Part Of 'Hermitage @ Booker' Series

Hermitage Fellow, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright, and American Theater Hall of Fame Honoree Paula Vogel will present a free community program: "Pen to Paper with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Paula Vogel" - on Friday, February 11th at 5pm ET, in the outdoor courtyard at Booker High School.

Vogel, whose award-winning plays include How I Learned to Drive and Indecent, has taught playwriting for thirty years at Brown University and at the Yale School of Drama. For this next installment of "Hermitage @ Booker," Vogel will lead a writing 'bake-off' in which the audience will collectively create and design a short play through writing prompts and exercises.

"Pen to Paper" is a continuation of the "Hermitage @ Booker" series, a collaborative partnership between the Hermitage Artist Retreat and Booker High School's Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) program, which launched in December with Hermitage Fellow and jazz musician Luke Stewart. The "Hermitage @ Booker" series features outdoor public programs intended for adults, as well as high-school and college students in the community.

Vogel's plays include How I Learned to Drive, The Long Christmas Ride Home, The Mineola Twins, The Baltimore Waltz, Hot 'N' Throbbing, Desdemona, And Baby Makes Seven, The Oldest Profession, A Civil War Christmas, Don Juan Comes Home From Iraq, and Indecent. Vogel has been developing her playwriting memoir How To Bake A Play as part of her Hermitage Residency.