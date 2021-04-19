Music Compound Youth Programs to Present 42ND STREET and SEUSSICAL in May

Music Compound, a place where students of all ages can pursue their love of music, debuted its Show Choir & Musical Theater program in September at its Cattlemen studio (1751 Cattlemen Rd., Sarasota), with noted longtime Sarasota educator Julie Rohr McHugh at the helm.

With the end of the school year approaching, the 45 students involved with the program will be able to showcase their progress, as the K-5 musical theater class presents "Seussical Jr." and the middle/high school show choir/musical theater class presents "42nd Street."

The production of "42nd Street" will take place at 7 p.m. on May 7 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 8. The performances of "Seussical Jr." will take place on May 13 and 15 at 6 p.m. All shows take place at Music Compound's Cattlemen location (1751 Cattlemen Rd., Sarasota).

"Our students have come an incredibly long way since the school year began, developing skills they already had as well as finding new talents within themselves," said McHugh. "We can't wait for the opportunity for these kids to show the world what they've learned!"

For many of the students in "42nd Street," the opportunity to do this show has a much deeper meaning. About half of the cast was scheduled to present this show last April at the Sarasota Opera House. When Covid-19 hit, their show kept being postponed until it was finally cancelled. Throughout those months, they continued to practice on Zoom but were devastated at the lost performance opportunity. But now, through the generosity of Music Compound, all of their dedication and hard work will finally pay off. Vanessa Russo, a well-known and highly respected choreographer, has returned to choreograph and stage the 21 elaborate dance numbers, many of which include complex tap routines.

Limited public tickets are available for the shows - providing a fun opportunity for families to enjoy kid-friendly theater together. Tickets for "Seussical" are $10/general admission, $15/VIP seating; tickets for "42nd Street" are $15/general admission, $20/preferred seating, $25/VIP table (with seating for up to 5).

Music Compound is currently seeking companies looking to promote their business through sponsorship or reserving ads in the show programs, to help subsidize the costs of the productions.

Tickets can be found on Music Compound's website: musiccompound.com/musical. For more information, call 941-379-9100.