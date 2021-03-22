Michael Riedel & Robert Plunket Join The Hermitage Artist Retreat's STORIED STORIES OF THE CREATIVE PROCESS

The Hermitage Artist Retreat is one of the region's most early adapters to offer a safe new model for live events and performance during the pandemic. The organization began to offer in-person events in early October at venues across Sarasota County, including Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Historic Spanish Point, and on the Hermitage Beach, in addition to its ongoing virtual programming which is available to audiences around the country. Over the past few months, the Hermitage has safely and successfully presented over 20 unique in-person programs, implementing strict social distancing policies and outdoor-only venues, accommodating audiences ranging from 100 to 200.

"By doing this, we've been able to engage audiences - and give a rare and empowering opportunity to dozens of performers, musicians, visual artists, writers, teaching artists, and more to share their talents and their work in progress with audiences," says Andy Sandberg, the Hermitage's Artistic Director and CEO.

The Hermitage's busy season continues with a variety of in-person and virtual programs featuring artists who present performances and conversations about their works-in-progress and offer insight into their creative process.

Wednesday, March 31, 5:30 p.m.: "Storied Stories of the Creative Process" with Michael Riedel and Robert Plunket. Longtime columnist for the New York Post, host of "Theatre Talk" on PBS, and celebrated author Michael Riedel, along with Sarasota's own "Mr. Chatterbox," Robert Plunket, will share candid and colorful stories of famed artistic projects in early development. Moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. On the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood; also available via Live-Stream. Registration required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. This event is presented in partnership with Sarasota Magazine.

Michael Riedel has been the theater columnist for the New York Post since 1998. New York magazine has called his column a "must-read" for the theater world. Riedel began his radio career as regular on the Imus in the Morning show in 2011. In 2017 WOR, New York's oldest and highest-rated station, asked him to cohost its morning show with well-known sportscaster Len Berman. The Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning show is the highest-rated morning radio program in the New York City area. Riedel's book Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway won the Marfield Prize for arts writing in 2015 and is widely considered to be the successor to William Goldman's celebrated 1967 book about Broadway, The Season. A graduate of Columbia University, Riedel lives in Manhattan. Robert Plunket is the author of My Search for Warren Harding, which was listed on the Guardian's "1000 Novels Everyone Must Read," and Love Junkie.

Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. All live events will be held outdoors, and capacity will be limited to accommodate safe social distancing. Early reservations are recommended. Masks required at registration, and the Hermitage requests that masks be worn for all live programs, including outdoor events. To accommodate capacity restrictions, social-distancing measures, and virtual licensing costs, a $5 per person registration fee will be added for most events (except where other pricing is indicated above as part of collaborative partnerships).