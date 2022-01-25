Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIL & SATCHMO Comes to the Jubilee Theatre This Week

Performances run January 28 -February 27, 2022.

Jan. 25, 2022  
The Jubilee Theatre presents Lil & Satchmo beginning this week.

This musical love story showcases the works of both the well-known great Louis Armstrong and Lil Hardin Armstrong, Louis's second wife (of four), who herself loomed as a highly renowned jazz musician and pianist. Despite their marriage having ended years before, Lil Hardin Armstrong, at 73, plays a lively, boogie-woogie version of "St. Louis Blues" during a televised outdoor concert in Chicago's Civic Center Plaza on August 27, 1971- as a deep heartfelt loving tribute to the recently deceased legendary "Satchmo."

Expressing her still remaining strong love for Louis while performing one of his all-time favorite songs, an ethereal Louis suddenly appears - but only for her eyes to see.

Learn more at https://www.jubileetheatre.org/s/Lil-Satchmo/49.

