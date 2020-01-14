Kristin Chenoweth is Returning to the Van Wezel

Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Van Wezel in concert on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8 p.m. on the heels of her newest album release, For the Girls. The Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage, earning herself a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received an Emmy Award for her role in Pushing Daisies, won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway smash-hit Wicked.

Chenoweth's new album For the Girls was released on September 27, 2019 and features collaborations with fellow superstars including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande. The album debuted at #3 on the Current Pop Albums chart and at #11 on the Billboard Top Albums chart. Including Chenoweth's personally charged renditions of classic songs by iconic female artists, the album pays tribute to the great female singers in music history who also happen to be Kristin's heroes and friends.

Kristin Chenoweth starred in the holiday film A Christmas Love Story alongside Scott Wolf, which debuted on the Hallmark Channel in 2019. She will star in the film Holidate, premiering on Netflix in 2020.

Tickets are $87-$117. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 263-6726. This show is sponsored by AT&T and 92.1 WCTQ. Pre-show dining for select shows is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





