Hermitage Artist Retreat Names New Trustees for Upcoming Term

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The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) announced today that Jonathan Coleman (Sarasota), Larry Haspel (Sarasota), Helen Morrison (Sarasota / Washington, DC), and Maria Wynne (Sarasota / Chicago) have been elected to the Hermitage Board of Trustees, commencing their terms on July 1, 2026. Longtime Hermitage supporters and Sarasota arts philanthropists Carol White Bold, Beverly Koski, Adeleine Morrison, and Pauline Wamsler have been elected as Honorary Trustees. In addition, longstanding Hermitage trustee Marletta Darnall has been recognized with the distinguished honor of Emeritus Trustee. Carole Crosby will continue as President, with Peter Offringa newly stepping into the role of Vice President alongside Stephanie Jones who continues in her role as Vice President. Steve Adler and Sondra Biller will continue as Hermitage Board Treasurer and Secretary, respectively.

These additions to the Hermitage Board follow a remarkable season that has included dozens of memorable programs and events; new and expanded collaborations and arts education partnerships throughout the community; multiple successful commission premieres, including a workshop at London's National Theatre with Olivier Award winner and Hermitage Major Theater Award recipient Chris Bush; and another record-breaking fiscal year. This season also was marked by the transformative $12,000,000 gift of land and property from the Morrison and Steans family on Manasota Key; the addition of the Hermitage Englewood Art Center, newly acquired from Ringling College of Art and Design; multiple Hermitage alumni artist accomplishments including a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Bess Wohl's play Liberation, an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and a Grammy Award for Mark Sonnenblick's song 'Golden,' and the celebrated film debut of writer, director, and Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Aleshea Harris with her screen adaptation of Is God Is.

'We are incredibly excited to be welcoming these distinguished individuals to the Hermitage Board,' says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. 'These are some of the Hermitage's most vibrant champions, and their passion for the mission and future of the organization is truly inspiring. Their experience, intelligence, and thoughtful creativity will be invaluable to the organization's continued growth and success.'

'It is truly an honor to welcome Jonathan, Larry, Helen, and Maria to our Board, as well as our distinguished new Honorary and Emeritus Trustees,' says Hermitage Board President Carole Crosby. 'Andy's vision for the Hermitage and the passionate team he has assembled are elevating the organization to new heights. I look forward to working with our new trustees to ensure a bright future for the organization, creating a lasting impact in our community and our culture.'

Sarasota resident, Jonathan Coleman is a seasoned trial and appellate attorney with more than three decades of experience representing clients in complex commercial litigation, securities disputes, and high-stakes class actions in both state and federal courts across the country.

Splitting his time between Sarasota and Chicago, Dr. Lawrence Haspel, a longtime cardiologist, medical educator, and hospital administrator, retired in 2008 from a career of more than 35 years in medicine, medical education, and hospital administration.

Helen H. Morrison is the Benefits Tax Counsel for the Office of Tax Policy, Department of the Treasury. In this role, Helen oversees guidance and policy issues on all aspects of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, health and welfare benefits, executive compensation, and employment tax.

Maria Wynne is a Fortune 20 C-suite executive and board leader with significant background in governance, business turnarounds, organizational restructuring, and complex mergers. She has experience as a technology leader at Microsoft and Xerox and nearly 20 years of board leadership across corporate and nonprofit sectors.

Newly elected Honorary Trustees include founder and president of Utility Resources Corporation Carol White Bold; passionate arts, education, and culture philanthropist Beverly Koski; devoted Hermitage champion and Manasota Key Association lifetime member Adeline Morrison; and longtime Sarasota arts and conservation advocate Pauline Wamsler. This designation recognizes distinguished ambassadors and advocates of the Hermitage – individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service to the organization and continue to champion its mission. These four distinguished individuals join Honorary Trustees Charlie Huisking and Flora Major.

Marletta Darnall has been recognized as an Emeritus Trustee, joining Larry Bold, Tom Dignam, David Green, Andy Maass, and Nelda Thompson. This designation was created to recognize long-serving trustees who have gone above and beyond in their service to the organization and who continue to champion its mission. A longtime Manasota Key resident, Darnall served on the Hermitage Board of Trustees for nine years.

Complete bios below.

The Hermitage's Board Officers for the 2026-2027 season are Carole Crosby, President; Stephanie Jones, Vice President; Peter Offringa, Vice President; Steve Adler, Treasurer; and Sondra Biller, Secretary. The Hermitage Board of Trustees also includes Ellen Berman (Chair of Governance), Christine Boone, Terry Brackett, Maryann Casey, Robyn Citrin (Past President), Jonathan Coleman*, Leslie Dignam (Past President), Tim Flood, Larry Haspel*, Helen Morrison*, Liz Richardson, Ellen Sandor, Edward M. Swan, Jr., Mary Lou Winnick, Doug Wright, Maria Wynne*, and Andy Sandberg, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO (ex-officio).

Emeritus Trustees include Larry Bold, Marletta Darnall*, Tom Dignam, David Green, Andy Maass, and Nelda Thompson. Honorary Trustees include Carol White Bold*, Charlie Huisking, Beverly Koski*, Flora Major, Adeline Morrison*, and Pauline Wamsler*. *Indicates New Trustee or New Role

A leading national arts incubator, the Hermitage is the only major arts organization in Florida's Gulf Coast exclusively committed to supporting the development and creation of new work across all artistic disciplines. The Hermitage hosts artists on its Gulf Coast Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where diverse and accomplished artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of theater, music, visual art, literature, dance, film, and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free year-round community programs, offering audiences in the region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world's leading artists and to get an authentic 'sneak peek' into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters, and museums around the world. These free and innovative programs include performances, conversations, readings, music concerts, interactive experiences, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops, and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.

For more information on the Hermitage and upcoming programs, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

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