LIKE NO OTHER: Pops Orchestra Single Tickets to Go on Sale Aug. 3

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Single Tickets on Sale August 3rd for The Pops Orchestra's 51st Season: Like No Other

Six unforgettable concert experiences, with something surprising around every corner.

BRADENTON/SARASOTA, FL - July 30th, 2026 — The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota is thrilled to announce that single tickets for its 2026-27 season, Like No Other, are on sale starting August 3, 2026. From patriotic anthems and Broadway favorites to celebrations of national and local artists alike, this 51st season is set to further The Pops Orchestra's mission of providing 'music you love, by musicians you know.' Under the leadership of conductor Dr. Robyn Bell, Like No Other will offer something for everyone, with familiar favorites, fresh surprises, and plenty of fun throughout the season.

This 51st season is anchored by four mainstage shows with two special add-on experiences that expand The Pops Orchestra's reach beyond the traditional concert experience and deepen its connection with the community.

Hocus Pocus Pops II (October 30) returns with a spellbinding night of music, movement, and Halloween thrills! This high-energy concert features a delightfully spooky set list, filling the hall with eerie melodies, playful chills, and family-friendly fun. The audience will be treated to a special performance by The Sarasota Ballet's Dance – The Next Generation program, dancing to iconic hits like Thriller, Time Warp, and Monster Mash. Costumes, choreography, and surprises at every turn make this Halloween-eve celebration truly unforgettable.

This season's annual patriotic celebration roars to life as 'The Boss' hits the Cultural Coast. Born in the U.S.A. (November 14-16) features powerhouse vocalist Alex Shillo performing the legendary music of Bruce Springsteen, backed by the full force of The Pops Orchestra. Audiences will be swept up in iconic hits like 'Dancing in the Dark,' 'Glory Days,' and 'My Hometown,' reimagined in thrilling orchestral arrangements that bring new depth and energy to Springsteen's timeless sound.

The season celebrates both national talent and local artists, with Sarasota favorites and visiting performers sharing the stage. The holiday season shines a little brighter as the Pops Orchestra joins forces with Ring Sarasota, the region's premier professional handbell ensemble, for a truly magical musical celebration, Ring in the Holidays (December 14-15).

Audiences will be swept away by Cheek to Cheek (February 13-15), a romantic Broadway-inspired program featuring beloved love songs and showstopping duets sung by returning Broadway performer Tiffany Haas and collaborative partner Michael McCorry Rose. Set against lush orchestral arrangements, Haas and Rose will sweep audiences off their feet with music that sparkles with romance, passion, and heart.

Up next in the season lineup is '80s Ladies, a vibrant tribute to the iconic female pop voices of the decade. Local favorites Jazzmin Carson and Stephanie Jabre will bring the house down with the unforgettable hits of Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Janet Jackson, Olivia Newton-John, Cyndi Lauper, Annie Lennox, and Madonna. With big vocals, bold personality, and irresistible energy, the Pops Orchestra transforms these classics into thrilling orchestral showstoppers.

The season concludes with How Low Can You Go? (April 11-12), a bold and entertaining finale that shines a spotlight on the powerful, yet rarely featured orchestral bass instruments. Featuring the tuba, euphonium, bassoon, baritone saxophone, string bass, bass clarinet, and even a bass singer, this bold and entertaining concert celebrates the deep sounds that anchor the music and make it groove. It's the perfect mic-drop ending to the season – because as everyone knows, 'it's all about that bass!'

'Designing a full season from start to finish is one of the most rewarding parts of my role,' said Robyn Bell, Managing and Artistic Director of The Pops Orchestra. 'This year's lineup truly offers something for everyone, from family-friendly programs and patriotic favorites to holiday celebrations, Broadway hits, a decades tribute, and a spotlight on instruments that are rarely featured. At the same time, we've curated music that challenges and inspires our musicians while engaging and entertaining our audiences. Collaborations with fellow local arts people and organizations further enrich what we do and help define the unique spirit of The Pops. I'm glad you're here, and I'm glad you'll hear what The Pops has in store for you!'

With multiple performance venues across the Suncoast area, the Pops continues to make the arts accessible and provide musical opportunities to all. Single tickets and flex packages go on sale August 3 and will continue throughout the season while seats remain available.

Tickets and additional information for the 2026–27 season are available at ThePopsOrchestra.org.

OCTOBER

Hocus Pocus Pops II — Featuring Sarasota Ballet's Dance – The Next Generation, and singers Lyrick Gaddis and Kaylonie Roney

Friday, October 30, 7:00 p.m. │ Riverview Performing Arts Center

NOVEMBER

Born in the U.S.A. — Featuring Alex Shillo

Saturday, November 14, 3:00 p.m. │ Riverview Performing Arts Center

Sunday, November 15, 3:00 p.m. │ Riverview Performing Arts Center

Monday, November 16, 7:30 p.m. │ Neel Performing Arts Center

DECEMBER

Ring in the Holidays — Featuring Ring Sarasota Handbell Ensemble

Sunday, December 13, 3:00 p.m. │ Riverview Performing Arts Center

Monday, December 14, 7:30 p.m. │ Sarasota Opera House

FEBRUARY

Cheek to Cheek — Featuring Tiffany Haas & Michael McCorry Rose

Saturday, February 13, 3:00 p.m. │ Neel Performing Arts Center

Sunday, February 14, 3:00 p.m. │ Riverview Performing Arts Center

Monday, February 15, 7:30 p.m. │ Neel Performing Arts Center

MARCH

'80s Ladies — Featuring Jazzmin Carson and Stephanie Jabre

Saturday, March 13, 3:00 p.m. │ Neel Performing Arts Center

Sunday, March 14, 3:00 p.m. │ Riverview Performing Arts Center

Monday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. │ Neel Performing Arts Center

APRIL

How Low Can You Go?

Sunday, April 11, 3:00 p.m. │ Riverview Performing Arts Center

Monday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. │ Neel Performing Arts Center

ABOUT THE POPS ORCHESTRA OF BRADENTON & SARASOTA

Since its founding in 1975, The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota has produced critically acclaimed musical attractions for enthusiastic audiences of all ages. As one of the top performing arts groups in a unique, culturally rich community, The Pops Orchestra attracts full-time residents, Suncoast Snowbirds, and vacationers to its concerts, proving to be a cultural and economic asset to the Great Bradenton and Sarasota communities.

Directed by the dynamic conductor Dr. Robyn Bell, the 65-piece orchestra consists of many of the community's finest professional musicians, community music makers, music educators, and high school and college music students, reflecting the diversity of its audience and patrons.

The annual concert season features a diverse range of musical genres, including patriotic, Broadway, Hollywood, jazz, big band, jukebox, Motown, and holiday selections. In addition, The Pops Orchestra performs community concerts to honor veterans, welcome international sporting events, and feature outstanding local young musicians through its annual summer camp. The Pops partners with other area arts organizations to provide concerts for special occasions in the Suncoast region. Local and national guest artists frequently join The Pops Orchestra, bringing additional energy and excitement to the stage. Each concert season is designed to entertain, invigorate, and project The Pops Orchestra's passion and enthusiasm for popular-style music, featuring something for everyone. ThePopsOrchestra.org

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