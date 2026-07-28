Sarasota Opera to Launch Single Ticket Sales Online in August

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Sarasota Opera has announced that single tickets for its 2026-27 season will go on sale online Saturday, August 1, 2026. Audiences will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for Sarasota Opera's 2026 Fall Season, 2027 Winter Opera Festival, Sarasota Youth Opera production, and select special events.

The 2026-27 season features a diverse lineup of productions, including Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, Verdi's La traviata, Gilbert and Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore—the company's first Gilbert and Sullivan production—Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos, and Janáček's Jenůfa, starring internationally renowned soprano Karita Mattila in her Sarasota Opera debut. The season also includes Sarasota Youth Opera's production of Rootabaga Country by Rachel J. Peters.

The 2026-27 season also marks Sarasota Opera's first full season under Richard Russell's leadership as both General Director and Artistic Director, ushering in a new era while continuing the company's tradition of artistic excellence.

Single tickets will be available in two phases:

Saturday, August 1, 2026: Single tickets available online only at SarasotaOpera.org.

Tuesday, September 1, 2026: Single tickets available online, by phone and in person through the Sarasota Opera Box Office at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota.

To purchase tickets beginning August 1 or to learn more about the 2026-27 season, visit SarasotaOpera.org. For additional assistance, contact the Sarasota Opera Box Office at 941-328-1300. Complete season details, performance schedules, and ticket information are available online.

ABOUT SARASOTA OPERA

Sarasota Opera is in its 68th season of bringing world-class opera to Florida's Gulf Coast and celebrating 100 years of the historic Sarasota Opera House. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota's Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984, the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater — now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company's Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive youth opera program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called 'one of America's finest venues for opera' by Musical America. Since 1983, the company was under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and the administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012. In June 2026 Mr. Russell added Artistic Director to his responsibilities. Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Programs are paid for in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues.

Sarasota Opera • 61 N. Pineapple Avenue • Sarasota, FL 34236 • (941) 366-8450 • SarasotaOpera.org

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