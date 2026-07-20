SUMMON THE HEROES Concert to Honor 9/11's 25th Anniversary in Sarasota

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Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall are partnering to present Summon the Heroes, a special benefit concert commemorating the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, the performance will bring the community together through music while honoring those who served, sacrificed and supported others in the aftermath of 9/11.

Led by conductor Evan Roider, the program features iconic works including Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings and John Williams' Summon the Heroes. The evening will include narration by Nate Jacobs, founder and artistic director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, and special performances by soprano Amy Owens, whose 'fresh and electrifying' voice was praised by the Omaha World-Herald. Owens will perform Amazing Grace and America the Beautiful with Sarasota Orchestra.

Four local organizations supporting and strengthening the Sarasota community will benefit from concert proceeds: Resilient Retreat, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Charitable Foundation, Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund, and Sarasota Police Foundation.

'Sarasota has a unique connection to the events of Sept. 11, as President George W. Bush was visiting a local elementary school when he received news of the attacks,' said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO of Sarasota Orchestra. 'Twenty-five years later, we are pleased to partner with the Van Wezel for this benefit concert to bring our community together for an evening of poignant music that recognizes those who served and sacrificed while reflecting on the resilience and unity that continue to define us.'

'The performing arts have always united our nation, and music, in particular, has a remarkable ability to bring people together,' said Mary Bensel, Executive Director of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. 'Following our successful 9/11 benefit concert held back in 2011, Van Wezel is proud to partner with Sarasota Orchestra again on this special performance to honor and reflect on the 25th anniversary while supporting organizations that serve our community today.'

Tickets are $25 to $50 and are available through VanWezel.org beginning July 22. Ticket fees will be waived by the presenting organizations. All ticket proceeds after actual expenses have been recovered will be donated to the four first responder charities.

About Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall presents a broad spectrum of the world's finest performers representing the diverse tastes of Southwest Florida residents and visitors. The Van Wezel has carried on the long tradition of presenting spectacular Broadway musicals, top national and international performers, popular comedians, and a compelling mix of classical, modern and ethnic dance. In carrying out the mission of the Hall, the Van Wezel's education program brings visiting artists into the community and area schools for a wealth of educational and outreach activities. To learn more about the Van Wezel, visit VanWezel.org.

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