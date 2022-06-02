Florida Studio Theatre Extends RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH Through June 26

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension of its opening Summer Mainstage production, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash.

Ring of Fire uses Johnny Cash's rich songbook to tell his inspiring life story. Created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade, and adapted from the Broadway production by Maltby, Jr. and Jason Edwards, Ring of Fire will now run in FST's Gompertz Theatre for an additional week through June 26, 2022. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

"We are thrilled that Ring of Fire has been extended!" said Ben Hope, the show's director. "Johnny Cash's life story is truly inspiring, and his music resonates with people across generations. He was an incredible songwriter and storyteller. His lyrics have this rare simplistic sophistication, and he wrote about everything-romance, humor, drama, intrigue, patriotism, humanism, spirituality, revelry, family, isolation, justice, love...the list goes on. There's something for everyone with Ring of Fire."

Johnny Cash was one of the most revered storytellers in American music and one of the best-selling artists of the past century, with more than 90 million records sold worldwide. During his 50-year career, Cash recorded 96 albums and over 1,500 songs covering multiple genres, including country, gospel, Rock & Roll, folk, and blues. Ring of Fire is a raw and rousing tribute to "The Man in Black" himself, featuring more than two dozen of Cash's best-known songs, such as "Folsom Prison Blues," "Cry, Cry, Cry," "I Walk the Line," and "A Boy Named Sue."

"Johnny Cash is an American icon and the epitome of the American Dream, rising from meager beginnings to become one of the most famous and influential artists in the world," said Scott Moreau, who plays the music legend in FST's production. "He had a lot of trouble along the way but found forgiveness and redemption in the end. What's not to love about that story?"

Eric Scott Anthony (Yesterday, 2006), Katie Barton (FST Debut), Morgan Morse (FST Debut), and Elizabeth Nestlerode (Once, 2018) will join Moreau onstage to take audiences on an adventure of love, faith, and struggle.

Due to audience demand, FST is extending the run of Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash an additional week. This engaging musical biography will now play in FST's Gompertz Theatre through June 26, 2022.

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown, Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact- providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 230,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, New Play Development, and FST Improv.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where the street meets the elite - where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.