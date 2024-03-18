FSU/Asolo Conservatory For Actor Training Presents An Unconventional ROMEO AND JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training has announced its final production of the season, William Shakespeare's enduring masterpiece, ROMEO AND JULIET.

This groundbreaking rendition, adapted and directed by Jonathan Epstein, will captivate audiences with its stirring mix of passion, tragedy, and timeless romance. Previews begin on April 2 and the show opens on April 5 and runs through April 28, 2024 in the Cook Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Prepare to be transported as the Cook Theatre transforms into a thrust stage reminiscent of the historic Globe Theatre, fostering an intimate connection between the audience and the actors. Against the backdrop of the Montagues and Capulets' bitter feud, echoing the divisions of our modern world, explore themes of sacrifice, love, and the enduring power of beauty in the face of relentless hatred. Expect a fresh, daring, and unconventional interpretation of this timeless tale, infused with the Conservatory's signature blend of innovation and tradition.

“When we think of ROMEO AND JULIET we think of the language of transcendent romanticism: ‘How silver sweet sound lovers' tongues by night…' However, the play is also full of harsh brutality: ‘Hang, beg, starve, die in the streets!' and exuberant vulgarity: ‘Flesh, flesh, how art thou fishified…” said Director Epstein. “Our production aims to give each measure (and they are in almost equal measure) its full due.”

With over 35 years of experience in theatre, including performances on and Off-Broadway, in London's West End, and at regional theatres nationwide, Director Epstein brings a wealth of expertise to ROMEO AND JULIET. Epstein's association with Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts, spans a quarter-century, where he has served as actor, director, and teacher. Notable roles include Lear, Macbeth, and Richard III. He has directed acclaimed productions such as Henry V and Coriolanus and led master classes in Shakespeare performance at prestigious institutions worldwide. Recipient of Boston's Elliot Norton Award, Epstein holds an AB from Harvard University, where he studied Elizabethan and Jacobean drama under distinguished mentors. His reputation as an actor, director, and teacher, has enriched his approach to Shakespearean drama.

As audiences immerse themselves in the visceral world of ROMEO AND JULIET, they will also be transported to the heart of Elizabethan theater with the innovative set in the Cook Theatre. Thanks to the generous support of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, a new Elizabethan Stage has been meticulously crafted to emulate the intimate atmosphere of the historic Globe Theatre. Director Epstein elaborates on the inspiration behind the production's staging, "The traditional Elizabethan stage thrived on the immediacy of action, the richness of language, and the audience's immersion in the story. In recreating that atmosphere architecturally, the new Elizabethan Stage in the Cook Theatre aims to capture the essence of the Play-Houses for which these works were composed."

Andrei Malaev-Babel, FSU Director and Head of Acting, acknowledges the significant support from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, stating, “Since 2016, the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation has supported our Shakespearean programming at the Cook Theatre and outdoor venues like Selby Gardens and the Ringling Museum grounds. Their unwavering commitment to our mission of bringing classical training and theatre to Sarasota has been invaluable. With their generous support, the sustainable Elizabethan Playhouse, debuting for 'Romeo and Juliet,' will transport our actors and audience into the original Shakespearean universe. We are deeply grateful."

Epstein's approach to casting emphasizes the need for each actor, irrespective of gender or background, to be placed in roles that challenge and reward them the most. "There is plenty of nontraditional casting, but it doesn't come from a desire to reject tradition," says Epstein. "Rather, it comes from the need to put each actor in the role that offers the most vivid experience to the audience. I believe that if Shakespeare is to survive for another 400 years, that kind of utter freedom is the first necessity."

The cast of ROMEO AND JULIET features mainly second-year Conservatory actors, including Jasmyn Ackah (Mercutio), Jonathan Acosta (Nurse), John Leggett (Tybalt), Catherine Luciani (Sister Laurence), Ashley Desha' Mccauley Moore (Juliet), Elle Miller (Lady Capulet), Ayda Ozdoganlar (Benvolia), Falcian Page* (Lord Montague), Caitlin Rose (Romeo), Rickey Watson, Jr.* (Lord Capulet), Ibukun Omotowa (Lord Capulet), and Brian Zane (Duke Paris). The crew is composed of first-year students. * Denotes third year students.

The creative team includes Director Jonathan Epstein; Production Manager/Technical Director Chris McVicker, who also serves as Set and Lighting Designer; Stage Manager Audrey Dixon; Hair/Wig and Makeup Designer Michelle Hart; Sound Designer Dorian Boyd; Costume Designer Andrea Herrera; Voice and Dialect Coach Patricia Delorey; Movement Coach Karina Aviva Benjamin; and Fight Director Mark Rose.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the bold reinterpretation of ROMEO AND JULIET brought to life by the next generation of theater stars under Epstein's direction. Unlike traditional adaptations, this version is not family-friendly and explores the darker, more proactive aspects of Shakespeare's masterpiece.

ROMEO AND JULIET will grace the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts from April 2 to April 28, 2024. Tickets, priced at $32, are available for purchase online at asolorep.org/conservatory/season, by phone at 941.351.8000, or in person at the Asolo Rep Box Office, located at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Special student pricing is also available.

ABOUT THE FSU/ASOLO CONSERVATORY

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training is a celebrated three-year graduate program culminating in a Master of Fine Arts degree. For 50 years, tens of thousands of actors from across the continent have auditioned for admission. A maximum of 12 students are admitted each year. In their second year, the students perform in the Cook Theatre, a 161-seat space designed to create an intimate experience for the audience and actors. Third-year students are seen on the Mertz Stage working with the Asolo Repertory Theatre's professional actors in exciting and significant roles.

For more information, visit asolorep.org/conservatory.