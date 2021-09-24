FST's All-New Adaptation Of CINDERELLA Opens Its Children's Theatre Series

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) kicks off its Children's Theatre Series with Cinderella, bringing the classic fairy tale to life with a contemporary twist. This all-new adaptation features a soundtrack of contemporary pop hits, audience interaction, physical comedy, and more. Created by Sarah Durham, Cinderella begins playing Saturdays and Sundays from October 9 to November 7 in FST's Keating Theatre.

Cinderella is part of a four-show subscription package. Also included in The Children's Theatre Series subscription package is Deck the Halls, a fun-filled interactive holiday show, Hare & Tortoise, a whimsical retelling of the beloved Aesop fable, and The Grandma That Eats Everything & Other Winning Plays, a collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world. Subscriptions for all four Children's Theatre shows are now on sale for ONLY $20-just $5 per person per show. Single tickets are also available for $10 per ticket. Subscriptions and tickets are now on sale at 941.366.9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

"Everyone-sons, daughters, and parents alike-can relate to the story of Cinderella," said Sarah Durham, the playwright of FST's new adaptation. "This play has themes of redemption, hope, and discovering magic even in the most difficult times. We've all found our own 'fairy godmothers' that have helped us through the rough times in our lives."

Directing this fun-filled tale is FST Associate Artist Jason Cannon, who has directed many of FST's Children's Theatre productions since 2016.

"The inclusion of popular music in this adaptation makes the emotions of the characters pop," said Cannon. "By incorporating songs by ABBA and Shania Twain into the show, you look at the familiar story in a whole new way. Sarah [the playwright] has really tapped into the idea of what it means to be lonely and feel like a nobody-but it's explored with humor, music, and wild costumes!"

FST's company of Acting Apprentices will bring the story to life on stage. The production features Rachel Biggs (The Wicked Stepmother), Adian Chapman (Deb), Ariel Friendly (The Fairy Godmother), Facia Lee (Ella), Chase Walker (Prince Charming), and Eddie Weaver (Barb).

While Cinderella will kick off FST's four-show weekend Children's Theatre Series for the general public, it will also inspire the young hearts and minds of school students through FST's award-winning WRITE A PLAY program. This year, students will be able to experience the magic of Cinderella through in-person and virtual field trips. For school bookings, teachers and group leaders should contact FST's WRITE A PLAY Coordinator, Shelby Lynhall, at SLynhall@floridastudiotheatre.org.

FST's production of Cinderella is supported, in part, by the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture and the State of Florida as well as the Bank of America Client Foundation.

The health and safety of FST's patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. Children's Theatre performances will be socially distanced, and masks are required. The most up-to-date list of safety measures can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.