FST Improv Announces Run of COMEDY ROULETTE and Annual Aprils Fools Event, TOURNAMENT OF FOOLS

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced the run of the popular free-form show, FST Improv Presents: Comedy Roulette and the date for FST Improv Presents: Tournament of Fools, a one-night-only performance for April Fool's Day. Tickets are $15 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

FST Improv's free-form show, Comedy Roulette, is an off-the-wall improvisation potpourri where performers are freed from the traditional "do's and don'ts" of improv. Instead, improvisers are encouraged to "follow the funny" and launch into a new scene or storyline whenever inspiration strikes. Comedy Roulette plays Saturdays in FST's Bowne's Lab from April 8 to May 17, 2023.

"Comedy Roulette has no blueprint, and the cast makes up the show on the spot with help and feedback from the audience," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "Everything that plays out on stage is connected, no matter what surprising path the show takes."

"There are almost no rules," added Sammy Pontello, a member of FST Improv. "It's exciting watching improvisers build their own universe where they can riff off of anything-a word, a gesture, a part of the stage, or a theme-to send them off into an entirely new scene."

To celebrate April Fool's Day, FST Improv presents Tournament of Fools, its annual knockdown, drag-out comedy battle royale where the winner takes all, on Saturday, April 1. Twelve FST Improv ensemble members will compete in a series of improvised scenes, songs, and games to win over the audience's laughter and applause in the hopes of winning the coveted title of "Champion of the Fools." After each round, the audience votes on who stays and who goes. In the end, there can only be one comedian left standing.

"This is the one time each year where we get the entire cast of FST improv together onstage to perform, so it's quite the event" said Luera.

"There's no show like Tournament of Fools!" said Valerie Dale, a member of FST Improv. "My favorite part is the mixture of group, paired, and individual games. One minute, someone is your competitor and the next, they're your teammate. As a performer, it keeps you on your toes."

Taking the Bowne's Lab stage in Tournament of Fools and Comedy Roulette are returning cast members: Kevin Allen, Sylvia Day, Sarah Durham, Darryl Knapp, Will Luera, Shawn McWhinnie, Sal Piccolo, Autumn Steiner, and Matt Walker. Jim Prosser or Helena Rankin will alternate as musical improvisers on the piano at each performance.