Dingbat Theatre Project Presents New Adaptation Of J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN

Dingbat Theatre Project will present Dingbat's Peter Pan, a new theatrical adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel. The production, which is great for all ages, will play indoors at The Loveland Performing Arts Theatre (157 S. Havana Rd, Venice, FL 34292).

The show runs September 27-October 8, 2023, with performances Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 4:00 p.m., and special daytime performances for school and community groups on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:00 a.m. Accredited schools can attend these morning performances for free as part of a field trip.

General Admission tickets are $25.00 for adults and $12.00 for students 18 and under. VIP Seating includes a bag of goodies and premium, reserved seating. Tickets for regular performances can be purchased online at dingbattheatre.org. Those interested bringing a group to daytime performances should reach out to the company at dingbattheatreproject@gmail.com. The production is appropriate for all ages.

It's the most exciting bedtime story ever! Dingbat's Peter Pan is the same story you know and love, with a twist. Wendy Moira Angela Darling, a girl on the edge of young adulthood, desperately wants to play among the stars and is swept away by the famous "boy who won't grow up," Peter Pan and his fairy friend, Tinker Bell. The play tells their famous adventures in Neverland from playing with the lost boys, to swimming with the mermaids of the lagoon, to fighting the pirates led by the villainous (and crocodile-averse) Captain James Hook.

In true Dingbat fashion, this isn't your grandmother's Peter Pan. As patrons enter the intimate blackbox theatre, they'll be transported into a cushy, pillow fort-inspired space. Seating on the floor with pillows and blankets is available for children and the young-at-heart in addition to the cushy VIP seating and additional general admission theatre seating. This version highlights the themes of what it means to grow up and the role gender plays in society from when we are children. The multi-talented cast of ten performers play multiple roles, using shadow puppetry, story theatre and Brechtain techniques, popular music like "By the Light of the Silvery Moon," and surprising, imaginative character choices to bring the words of J.M. Barrie to life onstage.

Dingbat Theatre Project's production of Dingbat's Peter Pan is led by Liz Pascoe as Wendy Darling, Gretchen Beaumier as Peter Pan, and Kim Kollar as Mrs. Darling and Captain James Hook. Kelly Leissler Jr. appears as Smee and Mr. Darling, Luke Manual portrays a nontraditional Tinker Bell, Austin Howeth and Sarah Johnson portray Michael and John Darling respectively. The lost boys are played by Laura Grieme, Emily Uritz, and Debbi White. White also portrays Nana, the Darling's dog and live-in nurse. All cast members also play narrators and a variety of pirates, mermaids, fairies, puppeteers, etc.

The production is adapted, directed, and scenic designed by Luke Manual McFatrich, with choreography and costume design from Brian F. Finnerty. Debbi White acts as music director, with a two-piece band including Katie Priest on piano and Aaron Downard on drums. Ethan Vail is the lighting designer, Gretchen Beaumier is the technical director, Darah Woomert is the dramaturg, and Dann Baugher is the production stage manager.

Dingbat Theatre Project, based on the Florida Suncoast, is an award-winning collective of theatre artists dedicated to the creation and development of dynamic and boldly imaginative theatrical productions. Dingbat's belief is that great storytelling and, by extension, theatre comes from imagination and a desire to play. Dingbat Theatre Project strives to be the Suncoast's quirky arts organization looking for new stories to tell, new ways to present classic and contemporary works of theatre, and new, accessible ways to engage audiences in the arts.