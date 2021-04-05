Classic Albums LIVE Brings Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side Of The Moon' To The Van Wezel

Classic Albums LIVE returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m. for a limited-capacity performance on the main stage! The group will bring Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon to life on stage - note for note, cut for cut.

"Twenty million people bought this album - first on vinyl, then cassette, then cd, then one day it was on our phones. We've lived a life alongside this album. Dark Side of the Moon came out in 1973. It was everywhere. The album cover prism was drawn on countless school binders," says Craig Martin, Founder of Classic Albums LIVE.

He adds, "The musicians care about this album. It was our flagship show in 2003. It's the album that changed everything. It's a masterpiece that will be remembered forever."

For an outline of safety measures and protocols, patrons can view the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's Re-Opening Guide here.

Tickets are $32-$72 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. "Think of it as a recital," says Martin, "these albums are historic and stand the test of time." Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. "We don't dress up or wear any sort of costume. We just stand there and play. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album," says Martin. With 100+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centres and theatres. Fans in Texas, Las Vegas, Florida, New York and central and east coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show.