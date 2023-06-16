Cast of CHICAGO Set at Dingbat Theatre Project

After a brief hiatus, Dingbat Theatre Project is returning with their upcoming production of the Broadway smash-hit, CHICAGO!

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal.

The production originally premiered on Broadway in 1975, famously directed by Bob Fosse and featuring Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera, which was then revived, very successfully, in 1996, featuring Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth. Chicago has since become the longest running Broadway Revival in history and the second-longest running Broadway show of all time (behind only The Phantom of the Opera). The musical was adapted into an Oscar-winning film in 2002 directed by Rob Marshall and starred Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renee Zellweger, Richard Gere, and Queen Latifah. It features an unforgettable score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Ebb and Fosse. Chicago is adapted from the play by Maurice Dallas Watkins, who was inspired by real-life "jazz killers" Beulah Annan and Belva Gaertner.

Dingbat's production features a multi-talented cast of fourteen taking on multiple roles. When they arrive, audiences will be transported into an immersive performance space reminiscent of jazz and cabaret clubs of the time period. The themes of fleeting fame, manipulation of media, and corruption are highlighted in the brand-new staging by directors, Brian F. Finnerty, who also choreographs and costume designs and Luke Manual McFatrich. The show is music directed by Michelle Kasanofsky, features scenic design by Gretchen Beaumier, lighting design by Ethan Vail, and dramaturgy by Darah Woomert. They are supported by Lexi Lowther, who serves as Assistant Director, and Alisha Tyler-Lohr who serves as Assistant Choreographer.

The production is led by Tahlia Chinault in the role of Roxie Hart, and Amanda Heisey in the role of Velma Kelly. Brian F. Finnerty plays showstopping lawyer Billy Flynn and Luke Manual McFatrich plays Matron "Mama" Morton. Heisey, Finnerty, and McFatrich previously collaborated on all of Dingbat's previous MainStage musicals: The SpongeBob Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Shrek the Musical. Chinault is new to the company, but has been seen in many locat theatre productions including starring as Charity Hope Valentine in Sweet Charity at The Players Centre.

Other Dingbat returns include Hunter Day in the ensemble and Cory Woomert as emotional reporter, Mary Sunshine. The rest of the cast is made up of local favorites who are new to the company. Kelly Leissler appears as Amos Hart. The "Merry Murderesses" are Colleen Buchmeier, Keely Karalis, Amanda Lade, Sarah Johnson, and Andrea Keddell. The cast is rounded out with performances from Casey Kelley, Debbi White, and Laura Grieme.

Chicago will play indoors at The Loveland Center's Performing Arts Theatre (157 S Havana Rd, Venice, FL 34292) July 19-August 6. Tickets starting at $25.00 are available exclusively online at Click Here.